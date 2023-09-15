Chiefs vs. Jaguars final injury report: Travis Kelce is questionable

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will travel to Florida to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official injury designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness DNP FP DNP QUEST Travis Kelce TE Knee LP LP LP QUEST Nick Bolton LB Personal FP FP DNP - Chris Jones DT Rest LP LP LP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP LP LP - Richie James WR Knee FP FP FP - Kadarius Toney WR Knee FP FP FP - Tershawn Wharton DT Knee FP FP FP - Nic Jones CB Hand FP FP FP -

Jaguars

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Gregory Junior CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Antonio Johnson DB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Luke Fortner C Ankle DNP LP LP QUEST Brandon Scherff G Ankle DNP LP LP QUEST Tyler Lacy DE Limited LP LP LP QUEST

Some notes

Tight end Travis Kelce (knee) was limited all week and is officially listed as questionable. Still, head coach Andy Reid is anticipating he will return to the lineup after missing Week 1.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), who missed Wednesday and Friday practices due to an illness, is also questionable. My expectation is if Edwards-Helaire's illness prevents him from playing on Sunday, practice squad running back La'Mical Perine will be elevated on Saturday.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (rest) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) were limited all week, but that seems precautionary — as both players are cleared to play against Jacksonville.

Jaguars starting right guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) and starting center Luke Fortner (ankle) are officially questionable after going through limited practices all week. Their statuses are a point to watch considering the return of Jones to the lineup, though Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has said that they would play.

Defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (hip) is also questionable.

