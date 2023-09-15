Chiefs vs. Jaguars final injury report: Travis Kelce is questionable

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will travel to Florida to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official injury designations:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|DNP
|QUEST
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Personal
|FP
|FP
|DNP
|-
|Chris Jones
|DT
|Rest
|LP
|LP
|LP
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|-
|Richie James
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Tershawn Wharton
|DT
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Jaguars
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Gregory Junior
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Antonio Johnson
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Luke Fortner
|C
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Brandon Scherff
|G
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Tyler Lacy
|DE
|Limited
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
Some notes
- Tight end Travis Kelce (knee) was limited all week and is officially listed as questionable. Still, head coach Andy Reid is anticipating he will return to the lineup after missing Week 1.
- Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), who missed Wednesday and Friday practices due to an illness, is also questionable. My expectation is if Edwards-Helaire’s illness prevents him from playing on Sunday, practice squad running back La’Mical Perine will be elevated on Saturday.
- Defensive tackle Chris Jones (rest) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) were limited all week, but that seems precautionary — as both players are cleared to play against Jacksonville.
- Jaguars starting right guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) and starting center Luke Fortner (ankle) are officially questionable after going through limited practices all week. Their statuses are a point to watch considering the return of Jones to the lineup, though Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has said that they would play.
- Defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (hip) is also questionable.
For Thursday’s injury report, click here.
Loading comments...