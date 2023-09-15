 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Andy Reid on Chris Jones, Travis Kelce: ‘As long as nothing happens, they’ll be out there’

It appears that two of the Chiefs’ key players will be back for Week 2 in Jacksonville.

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce were back to practice this week after missing the team’s Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Jones was still in the midst of a contract holdout (which has since been resolved), and Kelce hyperextended his knee in the Tuesday leading up to the Thursday night matchup.

The defense performed well against the Lions in Jones’ absence — allowing only 14 points — but the offense struggled to do enough for the Chiefs to come away with the win.

Both Jones and Kelce had been limited participants in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but it seems that both are trending to play as Kansas City tries to turn things around against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

“They did a good job,” said head coach Andy Reid of the two key Chiefs players during his final press conference of the week. “As long as nothing happens, they’ll be out there.”

According to the Chiefs’ final injury report, Jones is good to go while Kelce is listed as questionable.

