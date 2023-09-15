In Week 2, more Chiefs fans think Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be the top wideout

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

Chiefs fan confidence

After winning Super Bowl LVII, 99% of Chiefs’ fans were confident in the team’s direction. After free agency in March, that figure fell to 96%. After the team lost its first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints in mid-August, approval dropped to 83%. Following Week 1’s 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions, 80% of the team’s fans remain confident in the team. Among Lions fans, of course, fan confidence is now at 99%. But even at 80%, Chiefs fans are more confident than those of the Las Vegas Raiders (77%), Denver Broncos (53%) and Los Angeles Chargers (30%).

Top 2023 wide receiver

All season, Kansas City fans have been talking about which wide receiver will lead the team in receiving yards this season. After the first regular-season contest, close to one in three Chiefs fans think veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling will lead the group — and one in four think it will be rookie Rashee Rice. Despite lots of media speculation suggesting he will step forward in 2023, only about one in 12 fans think Skyy Moore will lead the wideouts.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah’s production

Last season, the Chiefs’ first-round rookie defensive end George Karlaftis accumulated six sacks. Less than a quarter of Kansas City fans think 2023’s first-round edge rusher will exceed that — although nearly three in five think Anudike-Uzomah will come close to (or match) Karlaftis’ first-year total.

The best 0-1 team

Despite their Week 1 loss, just about three in five NFL fans think the Chiefs are still a good team. After their 22-16 loss to the New York Jets, about one in eight NFL fans put Buffalo Bills ahead of the other 0-1 teams — although only 43% of Buffalo fans remain confident in their team. In contrast, two in three Cincinnati Bengals fans remain confident in their squad after its 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 — but just one in 12 NFL fans consider them the best 0-1 team.

The worst 0-1 team

Among NFL fans, there seems to be wide agreement about the worst 0-1 team. We express our condolences to the New York Giants’ fans.

Week 2 results

NFL fans thought the Philadelphia Eagles would defeat the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night (the Eagles prevailed 34-28) and also think the Chiefs will defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. They are also picking the Broncos against the 1-0 Washington Commanders and the Chargers over the 0-1 Tennessee Titans — but think the Bills will beat the Raiders in Buffalo.

