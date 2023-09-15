Madden Simulation: Chiefs look for first win against Jaguars

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here.

Here's what happened in our simulation:

First quarter

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense played great on the Jacksonville Jaguars' first possession of the game. The Jaguars might have gotten three first downs, but the drive ended on back-to-back sacks from edge rusher Mike Danna to force them to punt. If it weren't for Chris Jones being double-covered on Danna's second sack, he would not have gotten to Trevor Lawrence. Jones being back in the lineup makes this defense a lot better compared to last week, even in the EA Universe.

End of the first quarter: Chiefs 7, Jaguars 0

Second quarter

The Chiefs capitalized on the Jaguars' mistakes. Roughing the passer and holding penalties put Jacksonville in a hole. The Chiefs also converted a big fourth-and-goal for a touchdown to go up two scores.

Late in the second quarter, Lawrence was not in sync with his receiver, as cornerback L'Jarius Sneed snagged an easy interception.

End of the second quarter: Chiefs 28, Jaguars 3

Third quarter

After the Chiefs received the second-half kickoff, it only took less than three minutes to travel down the field for a score — as Marques Valdez-Scantling registered his second touchdown.

With his Jaguars trailing, Doug Pederson stopped punting on fourth down, hoping to convert fourth-and-short plays. On one drive, the Jaguars converted two fourth downs, with one being a touchdown.

End of the third quarter: Chiefs 38, Jaguars 10

Fourth quarter

Tight end Noah Gray started the quarter with a touchdown. At that point in the game, the Chiefs were up by five scores.

Final score: Chiefs 52, Jaguars 17

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 33/36, 372 yards, 4 TD

Trevor Lawrence 23/34, 265 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Isiah Pacheco 22 att, 159 yards, 2 TD

Travis Etienne Jr. 11 att, 44 yards

Skyy Moore 7 rec, 106 yards, 1 TD

Calvin Ridley 7 rec, 94 yards, 1 TD

Rashee Rice 5 att, 46 yards

Marques Valdez-Scantling 5 rec, 64 yards, 2 TD

Travis Kelce 4 rec, 52 yards

Nick Bolton 13 total, 8 solo, 1 TFL

Willie Gay 7 total, 5 solo, 3 TFL

Mike Danna 3 solo, 3 TFL, 2 Sack

L’Jarius Sneed 6 total, 1 solo, 2 INT

In Week 3, the Chiefs are back at Arrowhead, taking on the Chicago Bears. We'll see how it all plays out first in the EA Universe.