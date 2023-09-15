False alarm? Jawaan Taylor responds to analysis of pre-snap timing

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor is tackling any perception that he gets an early jump on opposing pass rushers.

“I’ve been doing it honestly for years,” the right tackle told reporters Thursday in the locker room. “I think just because it was such a big game on Thursday night and a big stage everybody was watching. It got more buzz than I thought it would.”

The buzz began in the NBC booth, with announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth calling referees to throw a flag, even extending to Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson pressing the league to monitor the situation.

“I’m sure they’ve been notified after that first game on Thursday night,” Pederson started, via AtoZ Sports. “Again, a good player. We know who he is, and he did the same thing here. He has great anticipation with the snap count. I’m optimistic our crowd will be loud, and if they use a silent count, he does a great job of getting off the ball there as well. If they call it, they don’t call it.”

Asked about the controversy on Thursday, Taylor balked at the notion of his plays being flag-worthy.

“To the eye, it may look like a false start,” Taylor admitted.

Kansas City’s offensive line allowed zero sacks in the narrow loss to the Lions.

#Chiefs Jawaan Taylor on his week one controversy: "To the eye, it may look like a false start, but if you slow it down on film...I'm just getting out my stance with urgency" @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/KOTqTKjztC — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) September 14, 2023

“But if you slow it down on film, I’m moving at the same time the ball is moving,” he continued. “I’m just getting out my stance with urgency. These rushers are good. So [if] you can get one step ahead with just using the snap count to your advantage, that would be better for you.”

Whistled for a false start on the game's penultimate drive, Taylor says his film study showed an alignment issue, not necessarily an issue with timing. Looking to salt down chemistry concerns early in the year, Taylor says he cherishes the opportunity to face his former team in week two.

“Definitely excited to go back,” the 25-year-old said smilingly. “Just mainly just to go back and play in the stadium one more time and my family’s gonna be there. So it’d be a fun moment.”