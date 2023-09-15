Arrowheadlines: Chiefs are favorites to land Tee Higgins if he hits free agency

The latest

ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggested a week ago that the wide receiver market was going to put the kibosh on a deal getting done soon. The Athletic reported days ago that Higgins won’t negotiate during the season, and he’s expected to hit free agency in 2024 as a result. According to the folks at Betonline.ag, if Higgins doesn’t return to the Bengals, the Chiefs have the best odds to land him at 3/1. They’re followed closely by the Buffalo Bills (4/1) and the New England Patriots (5/1).

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) It’s hard—not impossible, but hard—for me to picture a scenario in which the Chiefs begin their season 0-2. They still have Patrick Mahomes. They still have a good offensive line. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is back. And maybe tight end Travis Kelce will play this week. The Jaguars defense did not impress me last week. I feel strongly that the Chiefs will be able to put up points here. But I like this Jaguars offense. They quietly produced the third-highest success rate behind only the Chargers and Dolphins in Week 1, and Trevor Lawrence performed well. In the playoffs last season, the Jaguars played the Chiefs tough, and that was on the road. My guess is the public will be all over the Chiefs, expecting them to bounce back, but I like this Jaguars team more than most. Give me the points. The pick: Jaguars (+3.5)

“Pat McAfee be talkin like he really know s—t,” Toney wrote on his Instagram story, calling the sports analyst “goofy.” Toney’s post follows McAfee’s comments on the wide receiver’s “terrible night” in the Chiefs’ 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions last Thursday. “He’s a bum, that’s what everybody’s saying about this guy on the Internet,” McAfee said after the game. “I don’t agree with that. I don’t believe that. I think he had a terrible night. I think it’s going to be a wake-up call.”

Kansas City Chiefs 0-1 AT Jacksonville Jaguars 1-0 Why Brooke is taking the Chiefs: Kansas City just wasn’t the team we’re accustomed to seeing last week without superstars Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. Chiefs receivers totaled five drops(!) and the offense converted just 35.7 percent of its third-down attempts, while the defense logged only one sack. Both franchise cornerstones were back at practice Wednesday, as Jones ended his holdout and Kelce returned from injury for limited work. If these two are indeed back on the field Sunday, I have confidence the Chiefs will be better across the board, giving them a slight edge on the road over a more inconsistent Jaguars group. That said, Trevor Lawrence deserves a lot of credit for where the Jags have gotten to — a Divisional Round appearance last year and a 1-0 start in 2023 — and where they’re going. But if this contest gets close, I’m riding with No. 15.

Chiefs Kingdom knows no boundaries, and it is our belief that no Chiefs enthusiast should ever feel isolated when celebrating game day. Chiefs Kingdom Worldwide has been established to bridge this gap, no matter where you may be located. We invite you to help us maintain the unity of the Kingdom by sharing your information and current location by clicking here. Additionally, if you operate a venue that caters specifically to the Kingdom, we encourage you to submit your venue for inclusion on our map if it meets the following criteria: Caters primarily to devoted Chiefs fans on game day. Prioritizes the prominent showcasing of all Chiefs games on the majority of screens. Proudly exhibits Chiefs memorabilia to enhance the fan experience. Frequently offers special promotions dedicated to Chiefs fans. Upholds a positive and respectful representation of the Kingdom and maintains good standing. Does not cater to other NFL teams. Operates as a public business, rather than a private residence.

Per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, Smith-Schuster is on “increasingly shaky standing on the depth chart” with multiple team sources saying they believe he’s “not presently among the team’s five most effective pass-catchers.” Callahan also noted the seventh-year wideout’s place on the offense is “complicated by a variety of factors.” The Patriots signed Smith-Schuster to a three-year, $33 million deal in March. He was brought in as both a replacement for Jakobi Meyers, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, and to add a little more punch to a passing attack that struggled throughout the 2022 season. Smith-Schuster wasn’t a big factor during the preseason with just one catch for one yard in three games.

Philadelphia Eagles The one constant in an otherwise volatile game between the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings was Philly’s ground game. The Eagles rushed for more than 250 yards with a pair of Jalen Hurts touchdowns, offsetting a passing attack that was uneven for a second straight week. One of the more promising developments was the performance of D’Andre Swift, who rushed for a career-high 175 yards. It was the most rushing yards by an Eagle since LeSean McCoy in 2013 (217 rush yards). He carried the load with Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) sidelined. The most impressive sequence came in the first half when Philadelphia orchestrated a 16-play, 75-yard drive featuring 13 rushes. Hurts now has 28 career rushing touchdowns, tied with Cam Newton for the most through a QB’s first 50 career games. The Eagles are 2-0, but it hasn’t always looked pretty. That’s particularly true of the passing game, which has sputtered for extended stretches. But the defense generated three takeaways and when it mattered, Philadelphia was able to lean back on the run — a luxury that will come in handy moving forward.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been granted status as the “Home of the NFL” in the United Kingdom in an expanded partnership that assures at least two regular-season games per year will be played at the facility. “We are excited to extend our partnership with Tottenham Hotspur through the 2029-2030 season and look forward to hosting future NFL games in the world-class Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the Official Home of the NFL in the UK,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Thursday. “Growing the game globally is a major strategic priority for the League. Our commitment to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will allow us to continue to bring extraordinary NFL experiences to fans in London, while creating a positive social and economic impact on the local community.” The agreement extends by two seasons a partnership that was due to run until 2028.

Speaking to reporters before Wednesday’s practice, Toney said that he’s already accepted the responsibility for his performance with head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team. “At the end of the day,” he recalled, “they all counted on me and allowed me to make certain plays — and I’ve got to be able to do that. There really isn’t any excuse. There’s nothing else you could blame it on.” Toney is putting in the work to ensure that such a performance will not happen again. “I just told the other guys, [I] have to put the work in — a lot of work,” he explained. “[I can] spend 30 minutes after practice catching from the [Jugs machine], catching from the quarterback — whatever I have to do. “I just have to make sure that I show up when it’s time.”

