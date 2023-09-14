Chiefs vs. Jaguars Thursday injury report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire back at practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will travel to Florida to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Travis Kelce TE Knee LP LP - - Chris Jones DT Rest LP LP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP LP - - Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness DNP FP - - Richie James WR Knee FP FP - - Kadarius Toney WR Knee FP FP - - Tershawn Wharton DT Knee FP FP - - Nic Jones CB Hand FP FP - -

Jaguars

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Gregory Junior CB Hamstring DNP DNP - - Antonio Johnson S Hamstring DNP DNP - - Brandon Scherff OL Ankle DNP LP - - Luke Fortner OL Ankle DNP LP - - Tyler Lacy DL Hip LP LP - -

Some notes

The only change for the Chiefs was the return of Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), who missed Wednesday's practice. He should be fine to play against the Jaguars.

Tight end Travis Kelce (knee) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (rest) were once again limited. The "rest" description indicates Jones is simply being ramped up after he missed the entire offseason holding out for a new contract. L'Jarius Sneed (knee) was also limited for the second straight day.

Jaguars starting right guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) and starting center Luke Fortner (ankle) were limited on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has said Scherff is "day to day." It has sounded like there is a better chance Fortner plays against the Chiefs than Scherff.

Defensive backs Gregory Junior (hamstring) and Anthony Johnson (hamstring) missed practice for the second straight day.

