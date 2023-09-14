Matt Nagy addresses Travis Kelce’s injury status

To say it was a blow to the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense when star tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice last week would be an understatement.

However, based on a post from our own Aaron Ladd for KSHB41 on Thursday afternoon, it seems like Kelce (and defensive tackle Chris Jones) are feeling good.

Listed as limited on Wednesday, Travis Kelce (knee) and Chris Jones are back at #Chiefs practice today @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/JJt8EeOnSb — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) September 14, 2023

Both look like they could be ready to play when the Chiefs travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Matt Nagy told reporters that he thought Kelce looked good in his return practice on Wednesday — but conceded that the decision about whether he will play rests elsewhere.

“I think that’s a [question] coach Reid, Brett Veach [will decide],” he said. “I mean, I thought he looked good yesterday in practice — which was great to see. But again, all of that is probably hourly, daily, whatever you want to say. We as coaches (and offensively) we just got to be prepared for both sides — just like it was last week.“

On this week’s episode of his podcast New Heights, Kelce said that things are “looking up” — and he hopes he will be ready to go.