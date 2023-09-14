 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sign up for Arrowhead Pride Premier Our newsletter from Pete Sweeney and others is delivered to your inbox twice a week. Sign up today for a 7-day free trial!

Filed under:

Matt Nagy addresses Travis Kelce’s injury status

On Thursday, Kansas City’s offensive coordinator spoke about the tight end’s injured knee.

By Rocky Magaña
/ new
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

To say it was a blow to the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense when star tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice last week would be an understatement.

However, based on a post from our own Aaron Ladd for KSHB41 on Thursday afternoon, it seems like Kelce (and defensive tackle Chris Jones) are feeling good.

Both look like they could be ready to play when the Chiefs travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Matt Nagy told reporters that he thought Kelce looked good in his return practice on Wednesday — but conceded that the decision about whether he will play rests elsewhere.

“I think that’s a [question] coach Reid, Brett Veach [will decide],” he said. “I mean, I thought he looked good yesterday in practice — which was great to see. But again, all of that is probably hourly, daily, whatever you want to say. We as coaches (and offensively) we just got to be prepared for both sides — just like it was last week.“

On this week’s episode of his podcast New Heights, Kelce said that things are “looking up” — and he hopes he will be ready to go.

In This Stream

Chiefs seek to even season record against Jaguars in Florida

View all 7 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Arrowhead Pride Premier

If you love Arrowhead Pride, you won’t want to miss Pete Sweeney in your inbox each week as he delivers deep analysis and insights on the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.