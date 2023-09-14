AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off with the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) for “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon Prime.

Like the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, the Vikings had a narrow loss in a game they had been favored to win. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a 20-17 lead with just over five minutes left. The Minnesota offense could only manage a three-and-out — and then couldn’t keep the Tampa Bay offense from draining the clock.

The Eagles had what first appeared to be an easier time with the New England Patriots in Week 1, taking a 25-14 lead with just under four minutes left. But the Patriots made it interesting. They scoring a touchdown two minutes later, forced a three-and-out and then drove down the field. After review, however, a 12-yard Mac Jones pass that would have converted a fourth-and-11 at the Eagles’ 8-yard line with 29 seconds left was ruled an incompletion, allowing Philadelphia to leave town with a 25-20 win.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are favored by 6.5 points over the Vikings in Week 2.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 10-6-0

Poll Which team wins Vikings (0-1) at Eagles (1-0)? Vikings

Eagles vote view results 19% Vikings (28 votes)

80% Eagles (115 votes) 143 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week Predictions W-L-T Week 1 picks 10-6-0 Total 10-6-0