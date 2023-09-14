 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 2

The Chiefs play the Jaguars on Sunday — but the action opens with the Vikings at the Eagles on TNF.

Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off with the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) for “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon Prime.

Like the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, the Vikings had a narrow loss in a game they had been favored to win. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a 20-17 lead with just over five minutes left. The Minnesota offense could only manage a three-and-out — and then couldn’t keep the Tampa Bay offense from draining the clock.

The Eagles had what first appeared to be an easier time with the New England Patriots in Week 1, taking a 25-14 lead with just under four minutes left. But the Patriots made it interesting. They scoring a touchdown two minutes later, forced a three-and-out and then drove down the field. After review, however, a 12-yard Mac Jones pass that would have converted a fourth-and-11 at the Eagles’ 8-yard line with 29 seconds left was ruled an incompletion, allowing Philadelphia to leave town with a 25-20 win.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are favored by 6.5 points over the Vikings in Week 2.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 10-6-0

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 10-6-0
Total 10-6-0

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 0 Price Carter 12 3 0 0.8000
1 0 Pete Sweeney 12 4 0 0.7500
1 0 Ron Kopp Jr. 12 4 0 0.7500
4 0 Jared Sapp 11 5 0 0.6875
4 0 Kramer Sansone 11 5 0 0.6875
6 0 John Dixon 9 7 0 0.5625
6 0 Stephen Serda 9 7 0 0.5625
6 0 Rocky Magaña 9 7 0 0.5625
6 0 Matt Stagner 9 7 0 0.5625
10 0 Nate Christensen 8 8 0 0.5000
10 0 Bryan Stewart 8 8 0 0.5000
10 0 Maurice Elston 8 8 0 0.5000
11 0 Dakota Watson 6 10 0 0.3750

