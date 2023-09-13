Chiefs vs. Jaguars Wednesday injury report: Jones, Kelce and Sneed limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will travel to Florida to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness DNP - - - Travis Kelce TE Knee LP - - - Chris Jones DT NIR (Rest) LP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP - - - Richie James WR Knee FP - - - Kadarius Toney WR Knee FP - - - Tershawn Wharton DT Knee FP - - - Nic Jones CB Hand FP - - -

Jaguars

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Brandon Scherff OL Ankle DNP - - - Luke Fortner OL Ankle DNP - - - Gregory Junior CB Hamstring DNP - - - Antonio Johnson S Hamstring DNP - - - Tyler Lacy DL Hip LP - - -

Some notes