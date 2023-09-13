 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Wednesday injury report: Jones, Kelce and Sneed limited

On Sunday, Kansas City will be in Jacksonville for a rare Noon game.

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will travel to Florida to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness DNP - - -
Travis Kelce TE Knee LP - - -
Chris Jones DT NIR (Rest) LP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP - - -
Richie James WR Knee FP - - -
Kadarius Toney WR Knee FP - - -
Tershawn Wharton DT Knee FP - - -
Nic Jones CB Hand FP - - -

Jaguars

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Brandon Scherff OL Ankle DNP - - -
Luke Fortner OL Ankle DNP - - -
Gregory Junior CB Hamstring DNP - - -
Antonio Johnson S Hamstring DNP - - -
Tyler Lacy DL Hip LP - - -

Some notes

  • The Chiefs’ portion of their official injury report went as anticipated on Wednesday. At his usual press conference, head coach Andy Reid announced that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) would not participate.
  • Tight end Travis Kelce (knee) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (rest) were limited. Kelce suffered a bone bruise last week, leading to his absence against the Lions. The “rest” description indicates Jones is simply being ramped up after he missed the entire offseason holding out for a new contract.
  • When it comes to L’Jarius Sneed (knee) — who was also limited — I could see this potentially being the case for the first two days of practice all season. Sneed has dealt with swelling in his knee dating back to last season.
  • Jaguars starting right guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) did not practice after hurting his ankle in the team’s Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that he is “day to day.” Starting center Luke Fortner (ankle) also did not practice, but it sounds like there is a better chance he plays against the Chiefs than Scherff.
  • Defensive backs Gregory Junior (hamstring) and Anthony Johnson (hamstring) also missed practice.

