Andy Reid provides updates on Chris Jones, Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs were without two of their most important players — defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce — for their season-opener against the Detroit Lions last Thursday.

Jones’ contract holdout was still ongoing, and Kelce hyper-extended his knee too late in the practice week to make playing feasible. The result was not good, with Kansas City losing the game 21-20.

Fortuntately for the Chiefs, things are trending in the right direction for both to suit up in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Andy Reid provided a status update when he spoke to the media on Wednesday.

“I’m going to see how he is [Wednesday],” said Reid of Jones. “I presume he’ll be out there playing. Then we’ll just see.”

Reid revealed that Kelce would participate in the team’s Wednesday walkthrough.

“He’s going to go out to practice [Wednesday] and do that,” said Reid. “He’s made progress. Again, just taking those guys day-by-day, see how they’re doing.”

When a media member asked Jones if he would be ready to play on Sunday, the defensive tackle said he didn’t know. Then Jones was asked if he was in game shape.

“I don’t know,” insisted Jones, now chuckling. “We’ll find out [Wednesday], right?”

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the only player missing from Wednesday’s brief media look. The Chiefs said he is dealing with an illness.

The first injury report of the week will be released later Wednesday afternoon.