Travis & Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ discusses Travis’ injury

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his older brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — host a weekly podcast called "New Heights." The title is an homage to the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, neighborhood in which they grew up.

In the latest episode, the Kelce brothers talk about their Week 1 games, the return of Chris Jones and their favorite gym class activity.

1. Chris Jones comes home

Travis was happy when he learned that superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones had ended his holdout and agreed to a new one-year contract with the Chiefs. Under the new deal, Jones stands to make back most of the money he lost and then a little bit more if he is able to earn all of the bonuses in the new contract, which includes getting 15 sacks, winning Defensive Player of the Year and the Super Bowl championship.

Full detail on Chiefs DT Chris Jones' 1-year deal ...



• Base: $19.5M (minus $1.08M Week 1 game check).

• $1M for 35% playtime.

• $1M for 50% platime.

• $1.25M for 10 sacks.

• $500K for 15 sacks.

• $1M for first-team All-Pro AND SB appearance.

• $2M for DPOY AND SB title. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 12, 2023

For his part, Travis said that he was just excited to get his buddy back in the building and working with the team.

"Get my dog back, man! He's baby Shaq, man. You just miss that guy's aura when he's not around."

Jason followed up by asking Travis whether begging for Jones to return on a previous episode of "New Heights" had anything to do with Jones coming to terms with the team. Travis laughed.

"I had absolutely nothing to do with this, s—t," he said. "All I heard was that we got Chris Jones back for a year. Hopefully, they can figure something out after this season to keep him here as long as I'm here."

2. Will Travis play in Week 2?

It obviously killed Travis not to be out on the field to help his team in Week 1, as the Chiefs fell to the Detroit Lions, 21-20. Travis injured his knee in practice in the days leading up to last Thursday's game.

With a talent of Travis' level, you can't help but think that if he could have played, it would have been enough to swing the tides in the Chiefs' favor.

Travis said that the whole process of testing out his knee to see if it was good enough to go was depressing, especially when he realized he wouldn't be able to play on it. But things are trending in a positive direction as the Chiefs turn their focus to their Week 2 opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars,

"Things are looking up," said Travis. "I felt like an absolute asshole, not being able to play in that first game."

Travis Kelce (knee) and Chris Jones back together on the #Chiefs practice field today @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/TdW6h3zZg4 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) September 13, 2023

Despite not missing a game due to injury since 2013, Travis said that he felt like he had this one coming to some extent.

"It just felt like a non-contact injury," he explained. "I felt like it was karma from this show, to be honest. Making fun of Kevin Hart and Kylie... for being too old and trying to do things that they shouldn't be doing because they're old. I felt the karma from it, not gonna lie. So never making fun of anybody."

On a previous episode of "New Heights," Travis made fun of comedian Kevin Hart for injuring himself while challenging former NFL running back Stevan Ridley to a race.

In Travis' defense, Hart made fun of his injuries as well.

OMG! Only Kevin Hart could make his injury & current state in a wheelchair hysterical! @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/VAzVmECEut — Justin Roman (@LiveWithRoman) August 24, 2023

3. No mention of a possible Taylor Swift romance

One thing absent from this week's episode was any mention of the rumored romance between Travis and pop superstar Taylor Swift, who have been rumored to be hanging out in New York City.

Travis first tried to slip Swift his digits via a friendship bracelet he made for her when Swift was performing at Arrowhead Stadium over the summer. Since then, it seems Travis' persistence has paid off.

“Nearly two months after Travis Kelce tried to give Taylor Swift his number, a source tells The Messenger that the duo has indeed linked up. “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” the source said. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

With Swift currently dominating the world of music with her "Eras Tour" and Travis starting another Super Bowl run, it seems like it might be hard for the two of them to find time to see each other. Then again, given their lifestyles, maybe that's just the sort of romance they want.

4. Step aside, Elon

Also mentioned on this week's episode of "New Heights" is an awesome project from Travis and his non-profit partner, "Operation Breakthrough." A group of Kansas City teenagers are learning to convert a 1969 Chevelle Muscle car into an all-electric Tesla Model S under the hood.

This project is part of Travis' upcoming fundraiser, "Kelce Car Jam."

Chiefs @tkelce has partnered with @OB_Inc_KC to help 40 high school students learn mechanics. They're converting a '69 Chevelle into a Tesla Model S under the frame. Watch @kmbc to see how this is the first of its kind and how it's building real-world skills. pic.twitter.com/eOBjH5fYI5 — Brian Johnson (@BrianKMBC) January 27, 2023

As far as we know, this is the first time something like this has been achieved — and the fact that it's being done by a group of Kansas City teenagers is pretty awesome.