Report: Chiefs restructure Joe Thuney’s contract, opening up cap space

The left guard’s restructure provides Kansas City the cap space it needs to get Chris Jones back into the fold.

By Pete Sweeney
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones’ holdout is over, as announced by the club on Monday. That announcement was made official in the league transactions report posted Tuesday, which included the reinstatement of Jones from the Reserve/Did Not Report list.

As mentioned on these pages by our John Dixon earlier on Tuesday, Arrowhead Pride estimates that the reinstatement of Jones would put Kansas City at approximately $6.1 million over the cap. That meant the club would have to make some type of move to become cap-compliant.

They did just that sometime Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

By restructuring the contract of starting left guard Joe Thuney, Kansas City created $8.7 million worth of cap space, which should open the door for Jones to return to the 53-man roster. As a side note on the roster move, Thuney’s cap number is now around $27 million for both 2024 and 2025 — solidifying his already expected future with the club.

After Jones missed Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, it looks like things are trending in the right direction for him to suit up in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kansas City must make a corresponding roster move once Jones is added to the 53-man roster.

