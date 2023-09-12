Report: Chiefs restructure Joe Thuney’s contract, opening up cap space

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones’ holdout is over, as announced by the club on Monday. That announcement was made official in the league transactions report posted Tuesday, which included the reinstatement of Jones from the Reserve/Did Not Report list.

It's official, per the NFL's transactions report: DT Chris Jones is off of the Reserve/Did Not Report List.



Of note: The Commissioner has granted a two-game roster exemption for Jones. The exemption expires on Monday, September 25, following KC's Week 3 game vs. Chicago. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 12, 2023

As mentioned on these pages by our John Dixon earlier on Tuesday, Arrowhead Pride estimates that the reinstatement of Jones would put Kansas City at approximately $6.1 million over the cap. That meant the club would have to make some type of move to become cap-compliant.

They did just that sometime Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Chiefs needed to create some cap space with the return of DL Chris Jones to the roster.



In order to do so, they restructured the contract of G Joe Thuney, creating $8.7M in 2023 cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 12, 2023

By restructuring the contract of starting left guard Joe Thuney, Kansas City created $8.7 million worth of cap space, which should open the door for Jones to return to the 53-man roster. As a side note on the roster move, Thuney’s cap number is now around $27 million for both 2024 and 2025 — solidifying his already expected future with the club.

After Jones missed Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, it looks like things are trending in the right direction for him to suit up in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kansas City must make a corresponding roster move once Jones is added to the 53-man roster.