Chiefs seek to even season record against Jaguars in Florida

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the first of only two noon games on its 2023 schedule, traveling to Florida to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This will be the sixth meeting between these two clubs since head coach Andy Reid came to Kansas City. The Chiefs have won all five of the previous matchups under Reid — including his first game as Kansas City’s head coach. In that 28-2 victory during Week 1 of 2013, Doug Pederson served as Reid’s offensive coordinator. In the last two matchups — both of them during the 2022 season — Pederson was the Jaguars’ head coach.

In the first matchup in Week 10 of last season, Kansas City turned in a convincing a 27-17 victory over Jacksonville. Then in the Divisional round of the playoffs, the Chiefs moved on to the AFC Championship game (and an eventual Super Bowl win) with a 27-20 victory over the Jaguars.

But last Thursday, Kansas City lost 2023’s Week 1 game 21-20 to the Detroit Lions on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Jaguars, however, are coming into their Week 2 home opener on the heels of a 31-21 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.