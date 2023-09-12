Let’s Argue: Chiefs should keep feeding Kadarius Toney

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

The defense appeared “fine” without Chris Jones.

Our defense looks just fine without Jones. — Jess K (@jessburger13) September 8, 2023

If I told you this Kansas City Chiefs defense would only allow 14 points without Chris Jones, you would have taken it in a heartbeat. The Detroit Lions were top five in points and yards per game a season ago.

At the same time, there was very little pressure applied to Jared Goff throughout the night. This defense has a much more daunting task facing Trevor Lawrence and company this week, so it’s good that Jones and the Chiefs came to an agreement to get him back in the building.

It may have been better to trade Jones at the beginning of the offseason

We should have traded Jones for haul of picks before the draft this year. — GrantMarch (@grantmarch88) September 8, 2023

This is easy to say in hindsight.

One could argue Kansas City’s personnel staff should have been prepared, but nobody saw this coming. There was always this assumption deal would have been done before the season.

Perhaps the two sides come to an agreement following the 2023 season.

Keep feeding Toney, as he was just a little rusty.

Keep feeding Toney. He’s great, just had a bad game after missing all of camp — Ethan Kanke | he/him (@Ethan_Kanke) September 8, 2023

I understand all of the criticism toward Toney — and it’s warranted.

The expectation for a professional wide receiver is to catch the ball. Toney didn’t pass the test, but Ethan makes a very valid point.

With Toney missing all of training camp and preseason, I think it’s fair to assume rust played a factor in his performance Thursday night. On the bright side, Toney was getting open on several routes. He was just unable to finish.

I firmly believe Toney will get better as the season goes on.

The Week 1 loss won’t matter a month from now.

This game will be long forgotten by week 6 when the Chiefs will be clicking. https://t.co/us7rtYRqFh — Mikes2start (@mikes2start) September 8, 2023

Week 1 overreactions are the best.

While things on the “X” timeline may be annoying, it’s important to remember that it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Just two years ago, this team fell to 3-4 after losing 27-3 to the Tennessee Titans.

That team ended up hosting the AFC Championship Game. So, why would anyone panic after a one-point loss without Travis Kelce and Chris Jones?

Relax.