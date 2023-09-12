Well, that was chaotic.

NFL Week 1 didn’t go to plan for we Kansas City Chiefs fans. They somehow managed to lose to the Detroit Lions in a game they should have won by at least two scores.

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Chiefs. A couple of teams that many would consider rivals also dropped a game.

So nothing was gained for Kansas City — but nothing was really lost, either.

This week’s voters were Stephen Serda, Rocky Magana, Jared Sapp, Maurice Elston, Matt Stagner, Price Carter, Nate Christensen, Dakota Watson and myself.

1. San Francisco 49ers (5th)

If I could watch only one offense (other than the Chiefs, obviously) this season, it would definitely be the 49ers. Poetry in motion.

2. Dallas Cowboys (6th)

It must be nice having a defense that can shut out other teams.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (2nd)

For a second there, it looked like the Eagles were going to embarrass the Patriots in Foxborough.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (1st)

Surely, the pass-catchers are hitting the jugs machines this week... right?

5. Cincinnati Bengals (3rd)

That is what you get for trying to upstage the Chiefs’ banner ceremony with contract news.

6. Buffalo Bills (4th)

We can only imagine how many more points the Jets would have scored on the Bills if Aaron Rodgers could have stayed healthy.

7. Miami Dolphins (11th)

Tyreek Hill cementing himself as the league’s second-best — if not the best — wide receiver couldn’t have happened on a worse week for we Chiefs fans.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (8th)

I wonder how much money Calvin Ridley won on his own anytime touchdown bet?

9. Baltimore Ravens (7th)

Losing J.K. Dobbins sucks. On a positive note, Zay Flowers looks like the real deal.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (9th)

Isn’t Brandon Staley a defensive coach?

11. New York Jets (10th)

What might have been, eh?

12. Detroit Lions (12th)

I think Dan Campbell will know that the Lions got away with one. They’ll still be happy nonetheless.

13. Green Bay Packers (17th)

I see the Bears put Jordan Love’s parents in better seats than the Chiefs did.

14. Cleveland Browns (19th)

The defense is phenomenal. The offense is not.

15. Minnesota Vikings (14th)

How can anyone believe in this team?

16. New Orleans Saints (21st)

Michael Thomas and Derek Carr would have been a hell of a quarterback pairing in 2019.

17. Seattle Seahawks (13th)

To be fair, Geno... I would also scream like a small child if Aaron Donald was running after me.

18. New England Patriots (22nd)

Mac Jones was so close to having his “Brady Moment” while No. 12 was in the building. It wasn’t to be.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (16th)

The Steelers don’t deserve T.J. Watt.

20. Los Angeles Rams (27th)

The Rams beating the Seahawks is almost as automatic as the Chiefs beating the Broncos.

21. Atlanta Falcons (23rd)

The great fantasy disappointments of Week 1.

22. Washington Commanders (24th)

The perfect start for a new regime.

23. New York Giants (15th)

Welp.

24. Las Vegas Raiders (28th)

I hope Jakobi Myers is OK. That hit was scary.

25. Denver Broncos (20th)

Well, well, well... look who are already the AFC West’s bottom feeders.

26. Tennessee Titans (18th)

Ryan Tannehill is just bad.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (29th)

G’wan Baker!

28. Carolina Panthers (26th)

Bryce Young showed enough.

29. Indianapolis Colts (30th)

Anthony Richardson showed enough during his debut to fill Lucas Oil for at least the next few home games.

30. Chicago Bears (25th)

Justin Fields is fun to watch — but I don’t actually think he is any good.

31. Houston Texans (31st)

Before the game, I genuinely wouldn’t have been able to name a single Texans receiver.

32. Arizona Cardinals (32nd)

This one will hurt. They could have shut a lot of people up about their intentions for this season.