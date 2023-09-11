AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL season concludes with the Buffalo Bills on the road against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Bills are favored by 2 points.
As recently as two years ago, we wouldn’t have expected this to be a marquee matchup for Week 1’s final primetime game. But after advancing from 4-13 to 7-10 during the team’s first two seasons under head coach Robert Saleh — and now with four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center — this AFC East showdown will be attracting a lot of attention.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 9-6-0
Poll
Which team wins Bills (0-0) at Jets (0-0)?
-
46%
Bills
-
53%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (0-0) at Falcons (0-0)?
This poll is closed
-
31%
Panthers
-
68%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (0-0) at Browns (0-0)?
This poll is closed
-
56%
Bengals
-
43%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (0-0) at Colts (0-0)?
This poll is closed
-
92%
Jaguars
-
7%
Colts
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (0-0) at Vikings (0-0)?
This poll is closed
-
4%
Buccaneers
-
95%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins Titans (0-0) at Saints (0-0)?
This poll is closed
-
25%
Titans
-
74%
Saints
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (0-0) at Steelers (0-0)?
This poll is closed
-
58%
49ers
-
41%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins Texans (0-0) at Ravens (0-0)?
This poll is closed
-
2%
Texans
-
97%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (0-0) at Commanders (0-0)?
This poll is closed
-
2%
Cardinals
-
97%
Commanders
Poll
Which team wins Packers (0-0) at Bears (0-0)?
This poll is closed
-
36%
Packers
-
63%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Raiders (0-0) at Broncos (0-0)?
This poll is closed
-
32%
Raiders
-
67%
Broncos
Poll
Which team wins Eagles (0-0) at Patriots (0-0)?
This poll is closed
-
88%
Eagles
-
11%
Patriots
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (0-0) at Chargers (0-0)?
This poll is closed
-
58%
Dolphins
-
41%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Rams (0-0) at Seahawks (0-0)?
This poll is closed
-
12%
Rams
-
87%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (0-0) at Giants (0-0)?
This poll is closed
-
58%
Cowboys
-
41%
Giants
Poll
Which team wins Lions (0-0) at Chiefs (0-0)
This poll is closed
-
5%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
-
28%
Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
-
50%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
-
12%
Lions in a close game
-
1%
Lions in an easy win
-
1%
Lions in a blowout
