AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 1

Week 1 concludes with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in primetime.

New York Jets v New York Giants Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL season concludes with the Buffalo Bills on the road against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Bills are favored by 2 points.

As recently as two years ago, we wouldn’t have expected this to be a marquee matchup for Week 1’s final primetime game. But after advancing from 4-13 to 7-10 during the team’s first two seasons under head coach Robert Saleh — and now with four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center — this AFC East showdown will be attracting a lot of attention.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 9-6-0

Poll

Which team wins Bills (0-0) at Jets (0-0)?

view results
  • 46%
    Bills
    (54 votes)
  • 53%
    Jets
    (63 votes)
117 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (0-0) at Falcons (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 31%
    Panthers
    (88 votes)
  • 68%
    Falcons
    (188 votes)
276 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (0-0) at Browns (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 56%
    Bengals
    (161 votes)
  • 43%
    Browns
    (125 votes)
286 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (0-0) at Colts (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 92%
    Jaguars
    (251 votes)
  • 7%
    Colts
    (20 votes)
271 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (0-0) at Vikings (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 4%
    Buccaneers
    (13 votes)
  • 95%
    Vikings
    (258 votes)
271 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Titans (0-0) at Saints (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 25%
    Titans
    (70 votes)
  • 74%
    Saints
    (202 votes)
272 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (0-0) at Steelers (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 58%
    49ers
    (154 votes)
  • 41%
    Steelers
    (110 votes)
264 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (0-0) at Ravens (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 2%
    Texans
    (7 votes)
  • 97%
    Ravens
    (256 votes)
263 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (0-0) at Commanders (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 2%
    Cardinals
    (7 votes)
  • 97%
    Commanders
    (256 votes)
263 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (0-0) at Bears (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 36%
    Packers
    (101 votes)
  • 63%
    Bears
    (173 votes)
274 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (0-0) at Broncos (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 32%
    Raiders
    (89 votes)
  • 67%
    Broncos
    (181 votes)
270 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (0-0) at Patriots (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 88%
    Eagles
    (240 votes)
  • 11%
    Patriots
    (32 votes)
272 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (0-0) at Chargers (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 58%
    Dolphins
    (158 votes)
  • 41%
    Chargers
    (112 votes)
270 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Rams (0-0) at Seahawks (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 12%
    Rams
    (33 votes)
  • 87%
    Seahawks
    (234 votes)
267 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (0-0) at Giants (0-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 58%
    Cowboys
    (168 votes)
  • 41%
    Giants
    (118 votes)
286 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (0-0) at Chiefs (0-0)

This poll is closed

  • 5%
    Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
    (115 votes)
  • 28%
    Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
    (555 votes)
  • 50%
    Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
    (984 votes)
  • 12%
    Lions in a close game
    (241 votes)
  • 1%
    Lions in an easy win
    (36 votes)
  • 1%
    Lions in a blowout
    (30 votes)
1961 votes total Vote Now

