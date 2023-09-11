AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL season concludes with the Buffalo Bills on the road against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Bills are favored by 2 points.

As recently as two years ago, we wouldn’t have expected this to be a marquee matchup for Week 1’s final primetime game. But after advancing from 4-13 to 7-10 during the team’s first two seasons under head coach Robert Saleh — and now with four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center — this AFC East showdown will be attracting a lot of attention.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

Poll Which team wins Bills (0-0) at Jets (0-0)? Bills

Jets vote view results 46% Bills (54 votes)

53% Jets (63 votes) 117 votes total Vote Now

