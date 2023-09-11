Chiefs open as 2.5-point favorites over the Jaguars in Week 2

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will go on the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 2 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

In Week 1, the Chiefs opened as 6.5-point favorites against the Detroit Lions, but lost that game 21-20 on “Thursday Night Football.” The Jaguars are coming off a 31-21 victory over the Indianapolis Colts after opening as a 5-point favorite in their opening week matchup.

These two teams last met in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. After opening as 9-point home favorites, the Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship game with a 27-20 win. The teams also met in the regular season. For that Week 10 game, Kansas City opened as a 9.5-point home favorite before beating the spread with a 27-17 victory.

In last Thursday’s matchup, the Chiefs were without two of their biggest stars. Defensive tackle Chris Jones missed the game as he continued his holdout for a contract extension, while tight end Travis Kelce was on the sideline after hyper-extending his knee during a practice session on Tuesday. By game time, the Chiefs’ line had dropped to 4.5 points. There has been no indication that Jones and the team are any closer to resolving their contract dispute. And while reports have suggested that Kelce’s injury is not serious, his status for Sunday’s game is presently unknown.