Travis & Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ Ep. 51: Travis begs for Chris Jones to ‘come home’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his older brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — host a weekly podcast called "New Heights." The title is an homage to the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, neighborhood in which they grew up.

In Episode 50, the Kelce brothers talk about their upcoming seasons and one particular Chiefs teammate that Travis wishes would just come back so they can try to win another title.

"New Heights" with Jason & Travis Kelce | Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment | You can also listen to the show on Spotify.

1. Travis begs for Chris Jones to come home

During the episode, Jason decided to troll Travis a bit with the Chris Jones situation by flat-out asking him if he had any updates on when the All-Pro defensive tackle will return to the team, "Is there any updates on Chris Jones?"

Travis didn't miss a beat in his response.

"Chris, can you please come back? You're really scaring me, man. I don't get it. You must know something that I don't know because I just don't get it. I really want to get another Super Bowl ring with you, brother... Please, we need you. We need you bad. And I don't know what the situation is."

Jason quickly responded by saying that the situation is that the Chiefs aren't paying Jones enough money and that he believes that Jones should hold out as long as possible, specifically until after Week 10, when the Chiefs play the Eagles on "Thursday Night Football."

Travis is closer to the end of his career than the beginning, so his sense of urgency makes sense — especially when you consider that he is playing on a team-friendly deal.

2. Fighting in practice

Earlier in the offseason, Travis got into a heated confrontation with defensive back Dicaprio Bootle, which saw Travis throw a haymaker and hit Bootle in the helmet.

Travis Kelce took ownership for this fight at Chiefs practice pic.twitter.com/oolBhiI4OE — PFF (@PFF) July 29, 2023

While Travis admitted that as a leader on the team, he has to do a better job at controlling his emotions, he also relayed a bit of advice his father gave him in the aftermath of the incident, which was that while it was dumb to punch Bootle in the helmet (since he could have broken his hand). Instead, Travis’ father advised him to kick his teammate in the junk next time around.

I'm not sure head coach Andy Reid would appreciate Papa Kelce's advice.

Jason also got himself into a fight during practice. It was during a joint with the Colts, and Jason admitted he took a "cheap shot" at Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin.

Eagles center Jason Kelce regrets "cheap shot" that sparked practice fight with Coltshttps://t.co/mORufsJFsn pic.twitter.com/tIPVWYRtTC — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 22, 2023

On the show, Jason took accountability when asked about the confrontation, "You can't let your emotions get the better of you. There's no situation where that should have happened and escalated to that."

3. Conspiracy theories

There was a recent report that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford had difficulty connecting with the younger players on his team due to a generational divide.

Matt Stafford reportedly struggling to connect with his younger teammates. https://t.co/BCLhdkqfQz pic.twitter.com/OgNiYMYgye — Sports Gambling Podcast ™ (@GamblingPodcast) August 29, 2023

To that end, the Kelce Brothers had some advice for Stafford, saying that a surefire way to make new friends on a football team, regardless of their age, is to walk over and sit down with them at lunch or start talking about conspiracy theories.

To highlight their point, Jason relayed a funny moment from last season.

"I was on the practice field last year, and one of our coaches was walking by and I was like, 'Man, how many people do you think on this field believe the Earth is flat?' And he was like 'I don't think — there's nobody out here that believes that.' I was like, 'You'd be surprised, if you start polling, you'd be surprised.' And before I even finished that, somebody right next to me said, 'I mean, how you know it isn't?'"

While I don't think the earth is flat. There are some conspiracies out there that are entertaining to think about: