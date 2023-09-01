Arrowheadlines: Make time before kickoff Thursday for 2 Chiefs documentaries

The latest

The first feature is “America’s Game: 2022 Kansas City Chiefs” and will have in-depth interviews with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones to help tell the story of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning season. Kansas City-area native and actor Paul Rudd is the narrator of the piece. “America’s Game” is a long-running special that celebrates Super Bowl champions, and the 2022 Chiefs are the stars of the 57th episode. The second feature is “Time’s Yours 2: The 2022 Kansas City Chiefs” and documents the season from the perspective of the front office and the coaches.

2023 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team | NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs Jawaan Taylor OT Year 5 Forget that the Chiefs paid Taylor big money to play LT, then flipped him back to RT after inking veteran Donovan Smith. Taylor is in the right spot for him to thrive. An under-heralded blocker in Jacksonville, Taylor has improved his pass protection each season. He allowed pressure on 2.9 percent of pass-blocking snaps in 2022, fifth among OTs with at least 250 pass-protection snaps, per PFF. Patrick Mahomes should make him look even better. Plus, when in doubt, select a Chiefs offensive lineman — three made the Pro Bowl last year. Playing with Mahomes has a lot of benefits.

2023 Fantasy Football draft sleepers: Mike Evans — yes, Mike Evans — among undervalued WR targets | Yahoo Sports

Kansas City Chiefs: Justyn Ross Ross was historically productive in college and an elite prospect before suffering an injury. He looks healthy this preseason, and Kansas City’s WR depth chart remains wide open. Kadarius Toney is a bad route runner who saw just eight snaps in the Super Bowl (while healthy) and is already injured again. Travis Kelce will turn 34 years old this season. On the other hand, Ross’ QB, Patrick Mahomes, might be the best player in NFL history (and has one of the best offensive coaches on his side as well). Ross has serious fantasy upside should he emerge as KC’s lead receiver; it was a fluke last season when Mahomes threw for 5,250 yards yet no KC WR reached 950 receiving yards. Put differently, Mahomes (the GOAT) finished as fantasy’s QB1, yet no KC WR finished in the top 36!

Fans can take Patrick Mahomes home from Arrowhead. A 3-foot, $1,800 version, that is | The Kansas City Star

That is, $1,800, 3-foot-tall Patrick Mahomes bobbleheads, complete with a replica Super Bowl LVII ring. Only 30 are available, and Chiefs retail manager Kevin Bayus says they aren’t making more. The merchandise is part of a new line of T-shirts, shoes, jackets and hats sold only at Arrowhead. Fans can purchase a bedazzled Chiefs jean jacket for $150 or a comic book-style shirt for $44.

Colts lose fifth-round pick to waivers, Kansas City Chiefs | IndyStar

Indianapolis made three picks at the cornerback position in April’s draft, landing Rush along with second-rounder JuJu Brents and seventh-rounder Jaylon Jones, who both made the initial 53-man roster. Rush is now gone. Ultimately, the development of Jones was the key. “That was hard,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “We didn’t keep seven corners, so it would have been tough (to keep both). ... It just happened to be a group that’s young and talented. Nothing against Darius, we wish him the best.”

6 Best Pickups from Waiver Wire After NFL’s Official Cut Deadline | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs: CB Darius Rush The Kansas City Chiefs have done an exceptional job identifying and developing mid- to late-round cornerbacks. The organization selected L’Jarius Sneed and Joshua Williams in the fourth round, while Jaylen Watson was a seventh-round find. Now, Darius Rush can be added to the mix after being claimed off waivers. The Indianapolis Colts selected the 23-year-old in this year’s fifth round, though multiple outlets graded him higher, including the Bleacher Report Scouting Department. “Ultimately, with Rush’s length, ball skills, and straight-line speed, he shows to have great base skills for the next level,” B/R scout Cory Giddings wrote. “He will need to work on his hip flexibility and transitions but if he is able to fall to the right scheme, some of that can be hidden a bit.” Indianapolis drafted three different corners in this year’s class. Rush made his share of plays in camp and a pick-six during a preseason contest against the Buffalo Bills, but the Colts liked what they saw more in JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones based on their day-to-day consistency. As a result, the Chiefs have landed a moldable talent, with a 9.81 (out of 10) relative athletic score and ball skills.

Five Things to Know About New Chiefs DT Neil Farrell | The Mothership

3. Farrell is only two years removed from a strong senior season at LSU. A three-year starter for the Tigers, Farrell appeared in 50 games (22 starts) during his five years on campus from 2017-21. He was a solid contributor through his first four years with the program – recording 99 tackles and 13.5 tackles-for-loss in 38 games – but he was even better during his final year in school, tallying 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks. His increased production was due in part to an uptick in playing time, which Farrell – who checked in at 330 pounds in college – proved that he could handle. According to Dane Brugler, Farrell averaged 37.2 defensive snaps per game in 2021. Brugler added the following about Farrell’s senior season in his draft guide: “[Farrell] took on a leadership role as a senior and owns a ‘magnetic personality,’ according to the LSU coaches.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill will not face NFL discipline following offseason incident | NFL.com

Hill was investigated by police in June after a dispute with a South Florida marine worker who accused him of assault. The issue was resolved in July, per attorneys representing Hill and the worker. “The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences,” read the joint statement provided by Evan Feldman, the attorney for the employee of the Kelly Fleet Inc., and Julius Collins, Hill’s attorney.

Hall of Famer Gil Brandt dies at 91: Former Cowboys executive helped build Dallas dynasty | CBS Sports

FRISCO, Texas — Pro Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt, the Dallas Cowboys’ first vice president of player personnel from 1960-1988 who helped transform the team from an expansion franchise in 1960 to one of the NFL’s iconic brands, died Thursday at 91 years old. In tandem with head coach Tom Landry and general manager Tex Schramm, Brandt’s run included five Super Bowl appearances, two championships and 20 winning seasons in a row from 1966 to 1985. The two titles came via a Super Bowl VI victory over the Miami Dolphins (24-3) and a Super Bowl XII win over the Denver Broncos (27-10). Brandt helped revolutionize the NFL’s scouting industry by implementing computers and algorithms into the player evaluation process. He presided over the draft selection of Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach (the 129th pick in the 1964 NFL Draft, 10th round) and the undrafted free agency signings of Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson, defensive back Cliff Harris (1970), and the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Everson Walls.

Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson signs historic deal for tight ends, source says | ESPN

Hockenson signed a four-year contract extension that will pay him at least $66 million and up to $68.5 million, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, in a deal that resets the tight end market. A source told Schefter that the average annual value of the deal is $17.125 million and that Hockenson will make $42.5 million guaranteed — both the highest for a tight end in NFL history. “I’m excited to actually play football,” Hockenson said, “and go out there and have to not worry about anything else and move forward from everything and go win some games. That’s really what we’re here for.”

Breaking down what Justyn Ross can provide for the Chiefs’ offense

Ross is not going to succeed like typical Chiefs receivers have. He does not have the burning speed that naturally brings big plays with it. He is going to have to win without yards after catch, without designed jet sweeps and without manufactured touches like quick screens. What he will do is line up as the isolated wide receiver on the backside of the Chiefs’ 3x1 formations at times. From there, he can work on cornerbacks individually while the rest of the defense floats toward the strength of the formation. Mahomes can look back toward Ross if the primary routes on a play don’t look good. That can be a fade pattern, a quick slant, a comeback route — really anything where Ross can overwhelm the cornerback before or after the catch. That extends into the red zone. It is likely to be a more situational role at first, but it will be exciting to watch Ross progress into more as the season — and his career — goes on.

Shoutout to Kansas City, great organization and great fan base.. nothing but love from me❤️ — Kahlef Hailassie (@YoungLeaf24) August 30, 2023

