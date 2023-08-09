Chiefs’ Day 15 training camp practice moved indoors on Wednesday

Wednesday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice is scheduled to get underway at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time.

Unfortunately, thunderstorms are moving through St. Joseph. The Chiefs have announced that Wednesday’s practice will be conducted indoors, rather than on the practice fields alongside Spratt Stadium on the campus of Missouri Western State University.

Indoor practices are not open to the public — and reporters are not allowed to post live reports about what they see.

We expect that it will be a lighter 10-10-10 practice, in which the first-team offense will run 10 11-on-11 snaps against a reserve defensive unit, followed by the first-team defense facing a reserve offensive unit for 10 more 11-on-11 snaps. After 10 minutes of special-teams work, the pattern repeats.

If Wednesday’s practice had been held outdoors, it would have been the final practice open only to Chiefs Season Ticket Members. There will be four more public practices. While tickets to these are free of charge, they are still required for admission. Please click here for more information about getting these tickets — and the complete practice schedule.

When practice concludes, we expect that offensive coordinator Matt Nagy — and selected Chiefs players — will speak with the media.