Chiefs’ TE Blake Bell is ‘excited to hit some dudes’ on Sunday

When the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon, it will have been nearly six months to the day since players for the defending champs have had a chance to tackle someone who isn’t also wearing red and gold.

For tight end Blake Bell, Sunday “absolutely” can’t get here soon enough.

“You know it’s always fun to come out here and work against teammates and stuff,” he told reporters after Tuesday’s training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, “but I think most of the guys would say the same thing: we’re ready to hit somebody else.”

This game will carry added weight for Bell, who injured his hip flexor in the first preseason game of 2022. That caused him to miss the first 14 weeks of the season. Though he did play sparingly in the final three weeks of the regular season, Bell was inactive for both the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVII.

As the one-year anniversary of his “unusual” injury nears, the “Belldozer” is churning full steam ahead.

“I’m feeling good,” he declared. “I really am. [I’m] just trying to get back this offseason — trying to stretch to keep my body loose a little bit... The doctors did a great job last year getting me fixed up. The trainers did a great job, too — so I’m feeling great [and] ready to roll.”

As excited as fans will be to watch the team begin its quest for another Lombardi trophy, it may not compare to the excitement felt by the guys who will be roaming the field.

“I think we’ll be excited to get out there,” said Bell. “Especially defense — to hit some dudes.”

Here’s to the return of Chiefs’ football — and hitting some dudes.