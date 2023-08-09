Arrowheadlines: Travis Kelce predicted to lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns

The latest

Receiving touchdowns: 12 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs · Age: 33 Last season, Travis Kelce’s pre-snap alignment changed more than in any season prior. His ability to turn his hips toward the ball while it is traveling in the air (which is correlated with a greater ability to catch the ball) in the middle third of the field ranks No. 1 among tight ends over the past 15 seasons, according to computer vision. I usually look at eight seasons but chose to expand the search out of curiosity, and it held up. If I was only looking at wide receivers, Davante Adams would claim the top spot here with 11.

1 - Kansas City Chiefs One of the fun parts of the preseason is trying to figure out what will translate from the practice field to the game field, and this year, there might be no better test case for this than Chiefs WR Justyn Ross. He was an intriguing addition a year ago as a supremely talented but injury-prone undrafted free-agent signee. He ultimately landed on injured reserve and spent the season there while the Chiefs solved their WR issues without him. Now, Ross is having a standout camp and making a push for a roster spot — and possibly a role in the offense. Sunday’s preseason debut against the Saints will mark Ross’ first game action since Clemson took on UConn late in the 2021 college football season.

Andy Reid: The longtime coaching veteran punched his Hall of Fame ticket after leading the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV three years ago. By winning Super Bowl LVII, Reid became only the 13th head coach to win multiple Super Bowls. He is also one of just seven coaches to lead multiple franchises to the big game after leading the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX. A offensive guru, Reid has enjoyed memorable partnerships with quarterbacks Donovan McNabb and Patrick Mahomes, among others.

To capitalize on the excitement of the Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions for the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 7, the club has announced that the traditional Red Friday celebration to start the football season will become Red Wednesday and will take place on Wednesday, September 6. For the 10th consecutive year, the club will sell a limited-edition commemorative flag to celebrate this annual tradition and benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. This year’s flag features a special championship design to honor the team’s victory in Super Bowl LVII. The flag design will be revealed tomorrow on Chiefs social accounts and on www.chiefs.com.

Melvin Ingram, Edge Melvin Ingram may be in the twilight of his career, but he’s still showing up every year and offering positive contributions. He did that for the Miami Dolphins last season, catching on with the club on a one-year deal and tallying a respectable six sacks while appearing in all 17 games. That resurgent performance—which came on the heels of a down campaign, one in which he tallied just two sacks across 15 games with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers—showed that Ingram still has something left in the tank at age 34. He won’t be a Pro Bowler, but this veteran can be a difference-maker as a rotational edge-rusher.

“He’s loud,” Rivera said with a smile. “The beauty of Eric is the perspective he has. He’s been with an organization that does some things differently. He’s very staunch about the way that he does things. That’s something that’s been different. I appreciate it, because we’re out of our comfort zone. We’re doing things a little bit differently. I’ve been doing things, for the most part, the same way for 12 years. “This is something that’s been different. It’s been good for our guys, I think, as well, because you’re starting to have these, ‘Ah ha’ moments. ... That’s been something that I think has been really good for us as an organization and as a team as far as I’m concerned.” Rivera acknowledged that Bieniemy’s coaching style has been an adjustment for some of his players. He said that “a number of” his players came to speak to him regarding Bieniemy’s intensity.

The running back completed a “great” visit with the New Orleans Saints and immediately headed for a meeting with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Colts star runner Jonathan Taylor is currently on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury amid a contract dispute, while Zack Moss suffered a broken arm. Those concerns brought about the recent addition of Kenyan Drake﻿, but adding Hunt would no doubt bolster the depth of the RB room and aid Indy further if they enter the season sans Taylor.

But in an ESPN story published by Chiefs beat reporter Adam Teicher on Monday, the man responsible for the team’s negotiations with Jones confirmed that talks are underway, denied there is any plan to trade the seven-year veteran — but beyond that, gave few specifics. “When it gets done? I can’t answer that,’’ said Chiefs general manager Brett Veach of Jones’ extension. “There’s no thought or mindset to trade or anything like that. Our intention is to get something done. “We aren’t there yet. The first game isn’t until September 7, so that’s a positive for us. Chris has played in this scheme now for a few years and he does a great job of staying in shape. “We’ll continue to keep plugging away and hopefully we get something done.’’ Jones is seeking an extension to his existing four-year contract, which lasts through the coming season. Rumors have suggested that Jones is seeking a deal worth $30 million in average annual value (AAV), which would be significantly more than the recently-negotiated benchmark deal for New York Jets’ pass rusher Quinnen Williams, which will pay him $24 million in AAV — but less than the $31.7 million AAV deal Aaron Donald signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

