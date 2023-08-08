 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs’ training camp observations from Tuesday’s Day 14

Everything that went down during Kansas City’s 14th training camp practice in St. Joseph.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: JUL 23 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the 14th full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

Skies were cloudy, but there was no rain. Five players did not participate.

Four public practices remain — while Wednesday’s session will be open only to the team’s Season Ticket Members. Click here for details on how to get free tickets — and a full schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — starting with the weather.

Offensive players worked on pass protection.

The second-year running back (still dressed in yellow) has improved as a pass-catcher.

With Edward-Helaire out sick (and Pacheco wearing yellow), rookie UDFA Deneric Prince got a lot of work as a rusher.

Then the team moved on to 11-on-11s.

When the lines went at it, there was more evidence that the interior of the offensive line is excellent.

The Andy Reid Long-Drive Drill™ was a little shorter than normal.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s offensive line depth charts.

On the defensive line, two injured players are coming along nicely.

The next practice will be Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. It is last session that will be open only to Season Ticket Members. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. After the session, we expect that offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will be among those speaking to the press.

