Chiefs’ training camp observations from Tuesday’s Day 14

On Tuesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the 14th full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

Skies were cloudy, but there was no rain. Five players did not participate.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — starting with the weather.

It heated up on the campus of Missouri Western State on Tuesday, with temperatures back in the 70s to start practice, approaching 80 by practice’s end.



It was good while it lasted, St. Joe. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2023

Offensive players worked on pass protection.

Early period saw pass-protection drills. Noticed nice efforts from TEs Travis Kelce and Matt Bushman. RB Deneric Prince had a good rep early, but then LB Drue Tranquill got him. Tranquill may be better known for his coverage but eager to see how Spags deploys him as a blitzer. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2023

The second-year running back (still dressed in yellow) has improved as a pass-catcher.

In one-on-ones Tuesday, noticeable how improved RB Isiah Pacheco is as a pass-catcher. Instant separation and bringing the football in clean.



Kelce continues to be impossible to defend. S Bryan Cook had an interception on a rep against TE Izaiah Gathings. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2023

Continued one-on-one, CB Jaylen Watson broke up a pass intended for WR Skyy Moore. I thought CB Joshua Williams showed good coverage during his opportunities. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2023

DC Steve Spagnuolo: “At times, it’s up and down, but [Watson and Williams are] lightyears ahead of where they were last year — so that part’s good..." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2023

"...In the midst of training camp, everybody has an off play here or there, but the expectations for them are so much higher now than they were a year ago — and we try to keep that expectation up high.” — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2023

With Edward-Helaire out sick (and Pacheco wearing yellow), rookie UDFA Deneric Prince got a lot of work as a rusher.

9-on-7 run period order of RB touch (and number of rush attempts); CEH was sick, Pacheco still limited



First team: Prince (6), McKinnon (3)

Second team: Prince (1), Perine (3), Ealy (2)

Third team: Ealy (3), Perine (1) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2023

Then the team moved on to 11-on-11s.

In the first 11-on-11 period, QB Patrick Mahomes had early connections to WRs Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Rashee Rice. Williams got a finger on a Mahomes ball to Valdes-Scantling to break it up. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2023

DE Josh Kaindoh had a would-be sack against QB Blaine Gabbert.



S Anthony Cook ripped the ball out of the hands of Gathings after he caught a pass from Gabbert. Gathings was quick up to tell Cook he made a good play. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2023

When the lines went at it, there was more evidence that the interior of the offensive line is excellent.

OL vs. DL saw the interior once again do a nice job (broken record). DE Felix Anudike Uzomah and LT Donovan Smith exchanged victories.



Digging deeper in OL-DL, I thought DT Phil Hoskins — and OL Nick Allegretti, Anderson Hardy, Darian Kinnard and Wanya Morris — had good days. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2023

The Andy Reid Long-Drive Drill™ was a little shorter than normal.

Only 12 plays for Mahomes and the first team in the longer-drive period on Tuesday, a couple fewer than the previous days. He handed it off to Prince three times. Moore had two receptions on two targets. CB Trent McDuffie broke up a pass intended for Valdes-Scantling. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2023

Gabbert threw two balls to TE Matt Bushman and two to James. Anudike-Uzomah had what would have been a sack of Gabbert in a game situation. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2023

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s offensive line depth charts.

OL check-in: top line has been as expected



Second team (L to R): Niang, Caliendo, Allegretti, Kinnard, Wanogho

Third team (L to R): Morris, Hardy, Reiter, Gutierrez, Godrick



Reid gave Allegretti a snap or two at first-team C; Morris continues to mix in at both T spots. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2023

On the defensive line, two injured players are coming along nicely.

Looks like DL Mike Danna (calf) and Turk Wharton (ACL) are coming along; they're getting some snaps with the top team in 11-on-11. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2023

The next practice will be Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. It is last session that will be open only to Season Ticket Members.