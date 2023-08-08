Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed Tuesday’s Chiefs practice; 4 others also out

On Tuesday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs began the 14th full practice of their 2023 training camp. As players arrived on the practice field, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney reported that five Kansas City players were missing.

Not practicing Tuesday for #Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, TE Jody Fortson (shoulder), DT Chris Jones, CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (knee)



WR Cornell Powell is back on the field. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 8, 2023

After Cornell Powell missed Monday’s practice, head coach Andy Reid didn’t happen to say why the wide receiver had missed that session, Whatever the reason, Powell was back for Tuesday’s practice — but there was a new absence: running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed missed his sixth consecutive practice with a sore, inflamed knee. Tight end Jody Fortson missed his ninth after dislocating his shoulder. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has now missed 11 practices following knee surgery.

As he continues his contract holdout, defensive tackle Chris Jones is being charged a non-waivable $50,000 fine for every camp day he misses. Those daily fines began on the first day Jones was scheduled to report to camp: July 21. Having missed 19 days, Jones’ training camp fines now total $950,000. He has also incurred almost $99,000 in fines by missing June’s mandatory minicamp.

Updates after practice

Although rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice came up limping at one point, he went right back to work. No other players were reported to have been injured during Tuesday’s practice.

Immediately afterward, the team announced that Edwards-Helaire had been excused with an illness. This was the second time in this training camp that he has been out sick for practice. He previously missed practice sessions on Day 6 and Day 7.