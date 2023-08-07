 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs’ training camp observations from Monday’s Day 13

Everything that went down during Kansas City’s 13th training camp practice in St. Joseph.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the 13th full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

Skies were cloudy, but there was no rain — and it was cooler than other recent practice days. Five players did not participate.

Five public practices remain — while one more (on Wednesay) will be open only to the team’s Season Ticket Members. Click here for details on how to get free tickets — and a full schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — beginning with a party for the tight ends.

Then Pete made notes as the running backs went to work.

The team’s starting running back is dying to take off that yellow “dont touch” jersey.

Rookies shined in the one-on-one drills that followed.

Trent McDuffie made a nice pick.

The team’s first-round defensive end seems to be moving forward.

Skyy Moore made a catch that might have gone differently in a game.

There was, of course, an Andy Reid Long-Drive Drill™

Placekicker Harrison Butker had a good day. But Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen? Not so much — although we do congratulate him on six years with the club... and his first appearance in our training camp observations.

The next practice will be Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. After the session, we expect that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will be among those speaking to the press.

