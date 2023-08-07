Chiefs’ training camp observations from Monday’s Day 13

On Monday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the 13th full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

Skies were cloudy, but there was no rain — and it was cooler than other recent practice days. Five players did not participate.

Five public practices remain — while one more (on Wednesay) will be open only to the team's Season Ticket Members.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — beginning with a party for the tight ends.

The workout kicked off with an 11-on-11 period, with Patrick Mahomes hitting four tight ends — Matt Bushman, Travis Kelce, Blake Bell and Noah Gray — to start. The ball to Gray was a beautiful back-shoulder drop-in at least 30 yards in the air over CB Joshua Williams. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2023

Then Pete made notes as the running backs went to work.

A 9-on-7 run period next. Order of back (and rushes) here:



First team: Edwards-Helaire (3), McKinnon (2), Prince (1)

Second team: Prince (2), Perine (2)

Third team: Ealy (2) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2023

The team’s starting running back is dying to take off that yellow “dont touch” jersey.

Pacheco on itching to play: “It’s very frustrating. But when you’re on the side and you’re getting those mental reps, you’re just detailing and getting those reps... asking Coach, ‘What’s this play?’ Doing those mental reps in the back, it allows me to stay on top of my task.” — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2023

Rookies shined in the one-on-one drills that followed.

In one-on-ones, practice squad hopeful WR Nikko Remigio laid out for a diving catch he brought in. WR Rashee Rice manage to catch a tough ball despite what I deemed to be interference by CB Ekow Boye-Doe. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2023

Continuing with one-on-one notes, CB Nic Jones intercepted a pass going up against WR Justyn Ross. I thought WR Justin Watson had a good session; he's a better route runner than I think people give him credit for. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2023

Trent McDuffie made a nice pick.

CB Trent McDuffie made a great play to intercept this ball, going up against WR Skyy Moore. Video from the @Chiefs: https://t.co/9nl2ONmfMo — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2023

The team’s first-round defensive end seems to be moving forward.

I thought the defense overall had a solid day as far as coverage goes. The top team cornerbacks were Williams, McDuffie (nickel) and Jaylen Watson. The second team was Boye-Doe, Jones (nickel) and Kahlef Hailassie. DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah continues to see reps with the top team. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2023

McDuffie on the nickel: “This offseason, I spent a lot of time just trying to learn the position a little more. I didn’t play it a lot in college. I’ve always been someone who has said, ‘Throw me anywhere, I could play it,’ but nickel something that I definitely had to learn..." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2023

"...It’s been tough, but I feel like I’ve learned a ton and just the communication — having Nick Bolton on the inside talk to me a ton, having corners out there, J-Wat and Josh know what they’re doing and the back end..." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2023

"...My safeties, even Michael [Edwards] came in and is learning the new playbook. It’s been tremendous. Being able to just go in there and help out, especially with Sneed who’s not in all the time, still working on himself, it’s going to be helpful.” — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2023

Skyy Moore made a catch that might have gone differently in a game.

In 7-on-7, Mahomes connected with Moore *just* out of the reach of S Bryan Cook. I think this play may go a bit differently in a full-contact situation: https://t.co/DUt1F6YzkF — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2023

There was, of course, an Andy Reid Long-Drive Drill™

Another 11-on-11 long-drive period for Mahomes and the first-team offense on Monday… saw 15 straight plays with Mahomes, the highlight being a deep ball down the right sideline to WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2023

Placekicker Harrison Butker had a good day. But Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen? Not so much — although we do congratulate him on six years with the club... and his first appearance in our training camp observations.

Harrison Butker went 8 for 8 during his kicking period. In-house reporter @KCChiefs_Matt earned some sweet redemption by catching the second kick as he fell to the ground. No questions on the throw to follow. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 7, 2023

The next practice will be Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. After the session, we expect that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will be among those speaking to the press.