Andy Reid speaks about Chris Jones’ holdout as fines reach $1 million

On Monday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted the 13th practice of their 2023 training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Just as in the previous 12 practices — and every voluntary (or mandatory) session of the offseason program that preceded them — the team’s star defensive tackle Chris Jones wasn’t present.

Now coming off what is arguably the best season of his seven-year NFL career, the 29-year-old is under contract through the coming season — but is currently negotiating with the team for an extension to that deal. Jones is not reporting to camp until he gets the contract he wants.

Asked on Monday when he expected Jones to check in — and how much practice time he would need before he could be ready to play in Week 1 — head coach Andy Reid had little to offer.

“I don’t know when he’ll be here,” said Reid, “but I tell you, any work that he can get will help him. Yes... it’s a pretty fast game.”

Under Article 42, Section 1 (b) (vi) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and the players’ union, the accumulation of fines for missing practices is a pretty fast game, too. Already on the hook for nearly $99,000 after missing the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp in mid-June, Jones began adding $50,000-per-day fines to his tab when he failed to report to training camp on July 21. He’s now missed 18 days, so those camp fines now total $900,000 — and will continue to accrue for every day through September 3.

So Jones has already accumulated $1 million in fines — and could owe as much as $2.35 million in these non-waivable fines before the team’s first game — unless he and general manager Brett Veach come to an agreement soon.