Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu back to Chiefs’ practice on Monday; 5 others miss

On Monday morning at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs began the 13th full practice of their 2023 training camp. As players arrived on the practice field, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney reported that five Kansas City players were missing practice.

The good news was that after missing seven practices with a strained calf, defensive end Mike Danna was back on the field — and after missing three sessions with the same injury. defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was also back with his teammates. (Omenihu came out with the team as Saturday’s practice got underway, but left after warmups). Even though he’s now been suspended for the first six games of the regular season, Omenihu remains eligible to practice.

Wide receiver Cornell Powell was not on the field as practice got underway. We expect to get an update on his condition when practice concludes.

Starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed missed his fifth consecutive practice with a sore, inflamed knee. Tight end Jody Fortson missed his eighth after dislocating his shoulder. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has now missed 10 practices following knee surgery.

As he continues his contract holdout, defensive tackle Chris Jones is being charged a non-waivable $50,000 fine for every camp day he misses. Those daily fines began on the first day Jones was scheduled to report to camp: July 21. Having missed 18 days, Jones’ fines now total $900,000.