Arrowheadlines: Chiefs pass catchers ranked in the bottom half of the NFL

18. Kansas City Chiefs It was difficult to rank the Chiefs pass catchers as an isolated unit because Patrick Mahomes elevates everyone around him and Travis Kelce is the best tight end in the league. As a result, votes ranged from 12th to 26th. There’s a lack of proven talent, but Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and second-round pick Rashee Rice give the Chiefs a number of potential weapons to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster’s production.

Well, midway through the Chiefs’ non-padded practice Saturday, finally, it happened: Patrick Mahomes, the most talented passer in the NFL, threw and completed a behind-the-back pass with 21 other players on the field — a first in front of fans during training camp since Mahomes became the franchise’s quarterback in 2017. When practice ended, several members of the Chiefs’ video production department moved as fast as they could to get back to Blum Union, its headquarters on the campus of Missouri Western State. The buzz in the room, of course, was to look at Mahomes’ highlight — again and again and again — and share it on the team’s social media accounts. “He’s just kidding… unless?” the Chiefs wrote on their Twitter account, which was accompanied with a flushed face emoji.

Notable first-time eligible players for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 include Eric Berry, Jamaal Charles, Antonio Gates, Brandon Marshall, Haloti Ngata and Julius Peppers. pic.twitter.com/NUqtHCZRQQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2023

Berry, Charles, Marshall and Nelson may have a shot at induction in later years. While injuries cut his career short, Berry was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who twice led the league in interceptions returned for touchdowns. Charles — Berry’s former teammate in Kansas City — retired with a whopping 5.4 yards-per-carry average. Marshall was a six-time Pro Bowler who is one of fewer than 40 players with more than 11,000 career receiving yards.

LB Drue Tranquill, Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of money committed to their biggest stars so finding value is key for them to become bck-to-back champions. If Drue Tranquill’s training camp performance is any indication, they’ve found a steal to round out their off-ball linebacker rotation. Tranquill came to Kansas City on a one-year, $3 million contract after playing four seasons with the division-rival Chargers. The Chargers didn’t re-sign after his only full year of starting in which he put up 146 tackles and five sacks. His history playing against the Chiefs means he already has a reputation with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “He’s just a smart player,” Mahomes said of Tranquill, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “I hated playing against him because he’s one of those linebackers that’s calling out what you’re saying at the line of scrimmage because he studies that much. I’ve already had to make up new code words because I can hear him on the other side.” Taylor noted that Tranquill has played all over for the Chiefs defense. He’s been disruptive as a pass rusher on blitzes and has covered well from his middle linebacker position. Other beat writers have noted his ability to get after the passer as well. Tranquill might not even be able to crack the starting lineup given how many good linebackers the Chiefs have. But he’s capable of coming in and playing any of the spots well so he’s going to be a factor.

Kansas City Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes Current Hall of Fame “lock”? Yes Mahomes is already knocking on Canton’s doors Mahomes all but punched his ticket to Canton last season. He led the Chiefs to another Super Bowl win and in the process joined Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only players with multiple league and Super Bowl MVPs.

Reich, however, did not commit to how many snaps or series the top pick of the 2023 NFL draft would get in the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. “I do have an idea,’’ Reich said. “There is flexibility in the plan. There has to be. That’s just being smart about it. We have a general idea how many plays we want to get through the whole preseason, but that can be adjusted by 10 or 20 percent depending on how things go.’’ The plan to play Young shouldn’t come as a surprise. General manager Scott Fitterer said on the day players reported to camp that Young needs reps. “We’re not going to put him out there before he’s ready,’’ Fitterer said at the time. “But he needs those reps.’’

when it comes to purely rushing the ball, jamaal charles has been the one (1) running back that has truly mattered this century pic.twitter.com/LW7By3Rs0h — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) May 15, 2021

