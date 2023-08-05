WATCH: Patrick Mahomes completes a behind-the-back pass

It’s happened.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown completed a behind-the-back pass to wide receiver Skyy Moore during Saturday morning’s 12th practice of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Saturday’s practice is one of head coach Andy Reid’s lighter 10-10-10 sessions, where the first-team offense faces the second or third-team defense for 10 plays, the first-team defense plays against the second or third-team offense for 10 plays and then there is 10 minutes of special-teams work. Then the whole process repeats.

Among the those covering Saturday’s practice, Arrowhead Pride’s Caleb James was the first to describe the play.

Behind the back pass from Mahomes!!! — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) August 5, 2023

Many others followed with their own takes. But because this part of the practice was an 11-on-11 period, reporters were not permitted to shoot video of the snap.

Thankfully, the Chiefs released a closeup video of Mahomes and Moore — a view that does not reveal anything about the offensive and defensive formations or plays.