Charles Omenihu, 2 others back at practice on Saturday; 5 players out

On a cloudy (but dry) Saturday morning at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs began the 12th full practice of their 2023 training camp. As players arrived on the practice field, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney reported that five Kansas City players were missing practice.

Not practicing Saturday: DE Mike Danna (calf), TE Jody Fortson (shoulder), DT Chris Jones, CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (knee)



DL Charles Omenihu (calf), CB Reese Taylor (hamstring) and CB Jaylen Watson (excused) are back. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 5, 2023

Despite being suspended for the first six games of the regular season, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu remains eligible to practice with the team. He was back at practice on Saturday morning after being held out of two sessions with a strained calf. Cornerback Reese Taylor was also back after missing two practices with a hamstring injury — and cornerback Jaylen Watson returned after being excused from Friday’s session.

Starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed missed his fourth consecutive practice with a sore, inflamed knee. Defensive end Mike Danna missed his seventh session with a strained calf, while tight end Jody Fortson missed his seventh after dislocating his shoulder. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney missed his ninth practice after undergoing knee surgery.

As he continues his contract holdout, defensive tackle Chris Jones is being charged a non-waivable $50,000 fine for every camp day he misses. According to Article 42, Section 1 (b) (vi) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the league and the players union, those daily fines began on the first day Jones was scheduled to report to camp: July 21. Having missed 16 days, Jones’ fines now total $800,000.

Updates after practice

Following Saturday’s workout, the Chiefs said that Omenihu didn’t actually practice with his teammates. After warmups, he went to the injury tent before sitting out out the rest of the session; it appears that he was not quite ready to resume working with his teammates.