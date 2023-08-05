Arrowheadlines: Chiefs aren’t helping running backs get bigger contracts

The latest

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have been doing no favors to the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, the Giants’ Saquon Barkley, the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs and every other running back that wants to get paid handsomely for what they do. The Chiefs have proven they can win with bargain finds in the backfield. Take last season, when the Chiefs won a seventh consecutive AFC West title and defeated the Eagles to win their second Super Bowl title in four years. Their leading rusher was seventh-round draft pick Isiah Pacheco in the first year of his paltry rookie contract, the top backup was journeyman Jerick McKinnon making pennies on the dollar, and nobody else behind them was making much money, either. Yet the Chiefs were the runaway leaders in total offense, and not just because Patrick Mahomes was flinging the ball all over the field on his way to an MVP season. The Chiefs also were perfectly middle-of-the-road when it came to rushing offense.

Josh Allen Teases Travis Kelce Over the Chiefs Star’s Failed Attempt to Give Taylor Swift His Number

WATCH: Chiefs WR Justyn Ross makes preposterous one handed touchdown catch | Yahoo Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs’ investment in Justyn Ross seems to be paying off at their training camp practices. The second-year receiver has consistently made highlight-reel plays during nearly every workout that the team has conducted at Missouri Western State University, but his preposterous one-handed touchdown grab on Friday might be his best play yet. Video of his spectacular catch set social media sits ablaze after the team’s drills concluded, and got love from the Chiefs’ official Twitter page, which gave fans their daily dose of Justyn Ross content when they posted a video of the incredible snag.

Ranking active NFL QBs by Hall of Fame chances: 9 veterans who could be enshrined down the road | CBS Sports

Stone cold locks Patrick Mahomes In almost any other scenario, it would be insane to safely predict a Hall of Fame induction after just five seasons as a starter. But Mahomes is otherworldly. Not only because of his effortless acrobatics but historic early-career deliverance. Going on 28, he’s already won two MVPs and two Super Bowl MVPs, led the league with 50 TD passes and guided five straight AFC Championship appearances. He sets an unreachable standard for contemporary quarterbacking, and he might still just be getting started.

NFL’s top 20 players not in the Hall of Fame: Andre Johnson, Dwight Freeney headline all-time list | CBS Sports

19. WR Otis Taylor Team: Chiefs (1965-75) A player who was truly ahead of his time, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Taylor was one of the first receivers to fully use his physicality to his advantage. In 1965, Taylor spurned the NFL (he was drafted by the Eagles with the 203rd pick in the NFL draft) to play for the AFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. In his second season, Taylor led the AFL in average yards per catch while helping lead the Chiefs to the first-ever Super Bowl. The AFL’s leader in touchdown catches the following season, Taylor helped the Chiefs capture their first Super Bowl win at the end of the 1969 season. His 46-yard touchdown sealed Kansas City’s 23-7 win over the Vikings, the last game ever played between the rival leagues. Taylor’s transition to the NFL was seamless after the two leagues merged in 1970. A year after the merge, Taylor led the NFL in receiving yards while earning All-Pro honors. He earned Pro Bowl honors again in 1972 at the age of 30.

Saints’ Alvin Kamara, Colts Chris Lammons suspended 3 games | ESPN

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons have been suspended for the first three games of the season for their role in a 2022 fight in Las Vegas, the league announced Friday. Both players can participate in the preseason and are eligible to return to the active roster Monday, Sept. 25. Kamara will miss the Saints’ home opener against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and away games against the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers. “Poor judgment on my end, definitely a bad decision, but I’m a man,” Kamara said after practice Friday before the suspension was announced. “Anything I’ve ever done in my life, I’ve stood on and I can take accountability for. I can say when I’m wrong, and I was completely wrong. I embarrassed the Saints, I embarrassed my family and my mother, I embarrassed myself, I embarrassed this city and the shield, obviously I embarrassed the NFL.”

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase on QB Joe Burrow (calf): ‘I don’t want him there’ in Week 1 if he’s not 100% | NFL.com

An average timetable for return would place Burrow in line to be back in time for the Bengals’ Week 1 opener at Cleveland. But it’s a long season, and Burrow’s top running mate, receiver Ja’Marr Chase﻿, would rather Burrow ensure he’s healthy than rush back to face a division rival. “I told him that with all honesty I don’t want him there,” Chase said of Burrow on Friday’s Inside Training Camp. “Same thing with me last year. “I sat out an extra game just to let my hip all the way heal up, and you don’t want to cause no other problems later on in the season, and I told him as long as you’re there after Week 5 and on, we’re good brother.”

Chiefs Training Camp: Under Travis Kelce’s eye, Noah Gray is impressive

From Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez to future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs have been blessed with two of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. While not everyone can live up to those lofty expectations, players like Kansas City tight end Noah Gray understand they can still find plenty of success. “I’m just going to keep working hard and be the best teammate that I can possibly be,” Gray revealed to reporters after Thursday’s training-camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. “That’s all that I think the coaches and my teammates ask of me. I’m not going to try to do too much — just do my job.” Though he downplays it, Gray has quietly been getting plenty of attention during this training camp, which comes after a 2022 season in which he appeared in all 17 games, recording 299 yards and a touchdown on 28 receptions.

Last night, Chiefs legend Bobby Bell was honored at the Hall of Fame game in Canton, OH, celebrating the 40th anniversary of his induction into the @ProFootballHOF! pic.twitter.com/yazvJ4d0uI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 5, 2023

