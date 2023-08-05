Let’s Argue: Justyn Ross is the best wide receiver in Chiefs’ history

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue — a recurring series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Chris Jones doesn’t have a good reason for not reporting to camp

Chris Jones has no good reason for not reporting to camp. — SnoMan (@SNo_Man2168) August 1, 2023

It’s safe to say Chris Jones and his agent disagree with this sentiment.

I do, too.

Look... just like everyone else, I would love for Jones to be there — especially when you consider how young the defensive line has become without Frank Clark and Carlos Dunlap.

But I also understand the business side of it.

Without the long-term security of a new deal, why should Jones show up? If he went down with a serious injury in practice — before signing a new deal — he could miss out on generational wealth.

At the end of the day, Jones is the best defensive tackle in the game. Contract extension or not, he will be ready to go in Week 1.

The Chiefs may actually lose an AFC West road game

I think we may actually lose one road game in the division. — Ric Elder (@mrric2003) August 1, 2023

On the road, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 15-0 against the AFC West.

But at some point, he has to lose a divisional road game... right?

I know Chiefs Kingdom wants him to stay undefeated forever — but that’s just not realistic. The Denver Broncos should be much improved with Sean Payton running the show — and the Los Angeles Chargers always give the Chiefs fits in SoFi Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders?

Well... I don’t foresee them being much of a threat.

Nikko Remigio has a better-than-expected chance to make the roster

Nikko Remigio has a better chance to make the roster than people might think. — AGL | Moginar (Richard) (@AGMoggy) August 1, 2023

It’s true that the undrafted rookie has made a lot of splash plays during training camp.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to find a pathway where he could make the 53-man roster. With the emergence of Justyn Ross — and the injury to Kadarius Toney — the thinking is that the Chiefs will carry seven wide receivers to begin the season. The favorites for those slots are Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice, Richie James, Justin Watson — and Ross.

It’s likely that Remigio ends up on the practice squad.

Justyn Ross is the best wideout in Chiefs’ history

Justyn Ross is the best WR in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs. https://t.co/og4RoHUqDz — Joseph Hefner (@josephjefe) August 1, 2023

Respect Otis Taylor, Dwayne Bowe and Tyreek Hill.

Obviously this is a troll tweet — but we understand the hype that currently surrounds Ross on social media. It seems like every day, there’s a new Ross highlight that breaks the Internet.

For me, though, I can’t wait to see Ross take a hit from an opposing team. Once I see him get up from that, I’ll be all-in.