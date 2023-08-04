NFL suspends Charles Omenihu for 6 games

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been suspended by the NFL for the first six games of the 2023 NFL season.

Omenihu, 25, was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft before he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in November of 2021. The Chiefs agreed to bring him aboard this past offseason.

The league cites a violation of the “personal conduct policy” for Omenihu’s suspension, stemming from his arrest in late January on the suspicion of domestic violence. Omenihu was later released after posting bail. The 49ers said at the time that they felt “very good about the legal process” taking care of itself, and they allowed Omenihu to continue to play.

Now, however, Omenihu faces consequences.

The defensive lineman has missed the last two days of practice due to a calf issue, but he is still eligible to participate in training camp and the preseason. He will miss games against the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos before his expected return to Kansas City’s practice facility on October 13.