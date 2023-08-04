Chiefs’ training camp observations from Friday’s Day 11

On Friday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the 11th full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

Thunderstorms had moved through the area in the early-morning hours — but after the lightning passed to the east, the Chiefs practiced in the rain. Sometimes that happens on game days, right? Eight players did not participate.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — starting with some nifty moves on both sides of the pass-rushing equation.

Chiefs started practice with a one-on-one pass-blocking period. I was impressed with LB Drue Tranquill getting to the passer and RB Jerick McKinnon pass-blocking (as expected). RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire looks improved. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2023

Asked CEH about those efforts after: “Attention to detail, a little bit more, and not only that... you have guys like [McKinnon] who’s been in the league 10, 11 years, you can kind of pick things off of him.”



Edwards-Helaire added he still gets feedback from Kevin Faulk. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2023

Justyn Ross turned in another highlight.

In pass-catchers vs. defense one-on-ones, I noticed more than one win for TE Travis Kelce, WR Rashee Rice and WR Justyn Ross.



Ross’ session included this absurd one-handed grab over CB Kahlef Hailassie ( ): https://t.co/0vpIOO0Pgc — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2023

The defenders scored some points in the 1-on-1s with the pass-catchers.

One-on-ones: S Bryan Cook (vs. TE Kendall Blanton), LB Cole Christensen (vs. RB La’Mical Perine) S Mike Edwards (vs. TE Matt Bushman) and CB Nic Jones (vs. WR Nikko Remigio) all had pass breakups. CB Joshua Williams intercepted an underthrown ball for WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2023

Edwards (No. 21), big donut guy, evidently: https://t.co/yXSHovUPbh — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2023

With Isiah Pacheco still dressed in yellow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire again got most of the running-back work.

9-on-7 run period order of RB touch (and number of rush attempts); Pacheco still working way back to full



First team: Edwards-Helaire (3), McKinnon (2), Prince (3)

Second team: Perine (3), Prince (3)

Third team: Ealy (3), Perine (1) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2023

Pete was keeping score for the 11-on-11s in the red zone.

Red-zone 11-on-11 period saw QB Patrick Mahomes touchdown passes to WR Skyy Moore and Edwards-Helaire (looked like a crafty pick-play with TE Noah Gray); QB Blaine Gabbert had TDs to Rice and Prince. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2023

Mahomes came back on to continue RZ 11-on-11, with another TD to Moore, who ripped it away from CB Ekow Boye-Doe… then to Valdes-Scantling, who brought it in despite it being tipped at the line. QB Shane Buechele hit WR Richie James for a score on a really well-timed ball. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2023

The defense finally made a big play when S Justin Reid stepped in front of a Mahomes pass to Kelce for an end-zone interception.



Mahomes then found Edwards-Helaire wide-open for back-to-back scores. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2023

It appears that after Saturday, Steve Spagnuolo will be the only coach that hasn’t been asked about Justyn Ross.

A special teams period saw the top four gunner tandems as Dicaprio Bootle-Williams, Justin Watson-Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jones-Boye-Doe and Ross-James.



Ross downed a punt at the 1, and don't worry. We get ST coordinator Dave Toub Saturday to discuss. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2023

Interior of the offensive line kicking ass? Of course.

Broken record here, but Chiefs’ interior just so tough in one-on-ones. Did note one-on-one wins for DL George Karlaftis, BJ Thomson and Josh Kaindoh. DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah and LT Donovan Smith exchanged Ws, in my view. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2023

More of Pete’s scoring — this time during 7-on-7s in the red zone.

In red-zone 7-on-7 work, Mahomes scored early with a pass to Valdes-Scantling, but Boye-Doe and Jones registered breakups. Defense had a lot more success with stops in 7-on-7 red zone, better as practice went on. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2023

Boye-Doe took advantage of his opportunity with CB Jaylen Watson excused. In addition to his PBU above, he broke up another Mahomes pass for Prince in 7-on-7, then later again in the 11s long-drive period.



First go with top team, 3 pass breakups. Not bad for the 23-year-old. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2023

In that 11-on-11 long-drive, Jones and LB Nick Bolton also broke up passes by Mahomes. Mahomes later saw Kelce, who found himself wide open after Reid bunched three TEs to Mahomes’ left. Interesting… with Ross the lone receiver on the right side. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2023

Prince worked as the lead back in the long-drive period… seeing involvement in six of the 15 plays. Mahomes hit him with a smooth shovel pass near the end of the session. Mahomes also connected with Gray for what looked like a score. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2023

Jerrion Ealy is continuing to play well.

Gabbert’s touchdown went to James… and I thought Ealy looked extremely fast with the third team. I wonder if Ealy’s stock rises as the preseason continues to carry along.



Toub’s order of punt returner: James, Smith-Marsette, Remigio, Moore — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 4, 2023

In today's notebook, Andy Reid doesn't care if it's raining; he likes it (also our post-practice chat, full injury report, tweet and quote of the day and what's next):

The next practice will be Saturday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. After the session, we expect that special teams coordinator Dave Toub will be among those speaking to the press.