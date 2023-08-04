 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs’ training camp observations from Friday’s Day 11

Everything that went down during Kansas City’s 11th training camp practice in St. Joseph.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: JUL 23 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Friday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the 11th full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

Thunderstorms had moved through the area in the early-morning hours — but after the lightning passed to the east, the Chiefs practiced in the rain. Sometimes that happens on game days, right? Eight players did not participate.

Seven public practices remain — while one more will be open only to the team’s Season Ticket Members. Click here for details on how to get free tickets — and a full schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — starting with some nifty moves on both sides of the pass-rushing equation.

Justyn Ross turned in another highlight.

The defenders scored some points in the 1-on-1s with the pass-catchers.

With Isiah Pacheco still dressed in yellow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire again got most of the running-back work.

Pete was keeping score for the 11-on-11s in the red zone.

It appears that after Saturday, Steve Spagnuolo will be the only coach that hasn’t been asked about Justyn Ross.

Interior of the offensive line kicking ass? Of course.

More of Pete’s scoring — this time during 7-on-7s in the red zone.

Jerrion Ealy is continuing to play well.

The next practice will be Saturday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. After the session, we expect that special teams coordinator Dave Toub will be among those speaking to the press. The over/under on Justyn Ross questions is 3.

