After the final cutdown, Chiefs fans think the team will again be a contender

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

In this edition, we learn that Chiefs fans once again believe the team will be a contender.

Chiefs wins in 2023

Although there were complaints that one of the options wasn’t 20 games — indicating an undefeated season leading to a Super Bowl win — this question is usually phrased in terms of regular-season wins. We still love the optimism, though! Almost four in five Kansas City fans thinks the team will win at least 13 games — which would probably be at least enough for an eighth straight AFC West crown.

Sacks allowed in 2023

In 2022, the Chiefs’ offensive line ranked third in the NFL by allowing just 26 sacks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by allowing only 22. Slightly more than three in five Kansas City fans think the line will do even better in the coming season.

Sacks made in 2023

In 2022, the Chiefs’ defense ranked second in sacks with 55 — while the Philadelphia Eagles ranked first with 70. Just one in four fans think Kansas City will put up sack numbers close to (or exceeding) that figure in 2023 But a little more than two in five think the team will be up among the top 10 teams.

Most Valuable Player

A plurality of NFL fans across the country agree with Chiefs fans: Patrick Mahomes will once again be named the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Offensive Player of the Year

A large number of NFL fans think the Minnesota Vikings’ wideout will repeat as the OPOY.

Defensive Player of the Year

But on the defensive side of the ball, fans think the Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker will edge out Nick Bosa.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Running backs are earning less and less money on the open market — and advanced analytics say that running the ball isn’t nearly as effective as passing it. But more than one in three fans think the former Texas running back will be the league’s hottest offensive rookie while playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Among defensive rookies, fans are the most impressed with the former Georgia interior lineman who was selected with the draft’s ninth overall pick.

Coach of the Year

Even if Kansas City head coach Andy Reid wins a second-straight Super Bowl — something that no one has done in two decades — fans know that some coach who moved what was once a bad team into the Wild Card round will win this award. Yeah... whatever.

Comeback Player of the Year

Honestly, it’s kind of surprising that the Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin doesn’t have more fans predicting he’ll win this award.

