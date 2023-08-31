Brett Veach gives injury updates on Toney, Sneed, 4 other Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach spoke to the media late Wednesday afternoon — when he gave an injury update on multiple players, including wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Veach was specifically asked if he considered moving Toney (knee) or Sneed (knee) to injured reserve a possibility he’s considering, but Veach replied that he didn’t think such a move was necessary.

“They will be on the [53-man roster],” Again, I don’t want to speak for the coaches or for (Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance) Rick (Burkholder),” replied Veach. “But they have a good chance to be where they need to be Week 1... I’ll let Rick make those decisions, him in conjunction with the players, they have a great relationship with all our players but especially those two.”

Veach went on to praise the effort that both players have put into their rehabilitation, adding defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton’s name (ACL) into the mix as well. Wharton missed time recently due to swelling in his surgically repaired knee that stemmed from an ACL injury he suffered in Week 5 of last season

“Credit to Kadarius and LJ and Turk Wharton — really all of the guys,” said Veach. “You think about Kadarius and LJ and Turk Wharton right off the bat, just give them so much credit and Rick and (assistant athletic trainer) Julie [Frymyer] and (assistant athletic trainer) [David Glover] and (assistant athletic trainer) Evan [Craft], (assistant athletic trainer) Tiff (Tiffany Morton) the whole staff down there, those guys have worked their tail off around the clock to put themselves in a position to play Thursday. I think they certainly have a chance, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Beyond those three players, Veach said there are not any other concerns for the team from an injury perspective.

"As I sit here, I think we're good," said #Chiefs GM Brett Veach. Sounds like backup interior OL Nick Allegretti (shoulder), LB Leo Chenal (hip) and CB Nic Jones (hand) may be limited this week but should be on the field. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 30, 2023

This is good news when you consider that second-year linebacker Leo Chenal left the final preseason game with a hip injury and that rookie defensive back Nic Jones left the first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints due to breaking multiple fingers on his hand.

Another player who has been battling injuries is backup offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, who injured his shoulder in practice a few weeks ago. But Veach did not sound overly concerned about the status of any of these players — and while he could not promise they would be ready to go by next Thursday, he said that everyone is making progress.

“All of this stuff can change and again, I don’t want to speak for Rick or the coaches,” explained Veach. “I think these guys are good to go, doesn’t mean that they’re 100% and will be active gameday, but as we sit here, I think these guys will all be practicing this week. I think that’s probably a better way and it makes sense for you guys to hear that. These guys should be on the practice field.”