Chiefs sad to say goodbye to Shane Buechele, Ihmir Smith-Marsette

On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach addressed the media after the team released its initial 53-man roster. While numerous players moved on from the roster, two departures earned special praise from Veach for their strong preseason performances.

Trade: Panthers acquired wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the Chiefs in exchange for a swap of conditional 2025 seventh-rounders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

First, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was traded to the Carolina Panthers for a swap of conditional seventh-round picks.

“He took advantage of every opportunity,” said Veach. “When I told him the trade, I told him he’s earned it... He has a good chance to be active [in Carolina]. We’re certainly happy for him and wish him nothing but the best.”

Smith-Marsette will have a chance to compete in the Panthers’ new-look wide receiver room after they traded DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears. He will be catching passes from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bryce Young.

Despite many questions about a backup quarterback competition, the Chiefs only kept Patrick Mahomes and Blaine Gabbert on the 53-man roster. Shane Buechele signed onto the Buffalo Bills practice squad, whereas Chris Oladokun returned to the Chiefs onto their own practice squad.

Former Chiefs’ QB Shane Buechele is signing today to the Bills’ practice squad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2023

Veach spoke about the decision to keep only two quarterbacks on the active roster.

“It was a tough one,” said Veach regarding Buechele. “We’ve gone in different directions in different years. Sometimes, we just try to keep young guys, too. It’s difficult, you try to project some guys you can get to the practice squad. Keeping six linebackers was a little bit of an oddity. But when you’ve have these young guys that are likely to be gone we want to see that through. Sometimes, you have to make hard decisions.”

Veach spoke highly of Buechele and his time in Kansas City.

“Shane is a good football player, and we love having him around,” added Veach. “We certainly are going to miss him. It was just one of those things we always say to all the guys at the end of the day to make our job easy and put it on tape. That’s where Blaine [Gabbert] came out and won the job.”