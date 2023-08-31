Arrowheadlines: Chiefs graded a ‘B’ for Neil Farrell trade

The latest

2023 NFL cutdown day: Trade grades for rapid fire deals prior to teams shrinking to 53 players | CBS Sports

Chiefs acquire DT Neil Farrell from Raiders The Chiefs add some depth on their defensive front with 2022 First-Team All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones still holding out for a new deal. The Raiders receive a draft pick, a 2024 sixth-rounder, for a player they were likely going to waive. Grades: Chiefs B-, Raiders C- Kansas City did well to add young, affordable depth at their defensive tackle with Jones threatening to hold out until at least Week 8. Las Vegas gets dinged for dumping a player for a sixth-round selection when they selected him two rounds earlier in 2022.

2023 NFL season predictions: Picks to win MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookies of the Year | NFL.com

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER 1 - Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · QB · +600 (14 votes: Baca, Band, Bhanpuri, Cersosimo, Filice, Gordon, Hanzus, Holzman-Escareno, Jones-Drew, Rank, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Shook.) 2) Joe Burrow (+700) | 6 votes: Battista, Chadiha, Kownack, Parr, Patra, Zierlein. T-3) Justin Herbert (+950) | 4 votes: Edholm, Florio, Magdziuk, Rosenthal. T-3) Jalen Hurts (+900) | 4 votes: Gonzales, Grant, Mariucci, Walker. T-5) Josh Allen (+750) | 3 votes: Abdoo, Okada, Schein. T-5) Aaron Rodgers (+1500) | 3 votes: Bergman, Blair, Frazier. Why Maurice Jones-Drew chose Patrick Mahomes: He’s been the best player in football over the last half-decade. As long as he’s healthy — or until another player unseats him — Mahomes is going to be the favorite for all the hardware and in all the games.

Some good news for the Chiefs ahead of week one

Veach confirms Kadarius Toney and L’Jarius Sneed will be on the 53. Sounds confident they’ll play next Thursday against the Lions. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) August 30, 2023

Chiefs Announce Plans for Red Wednesday Celebration in Conjunction with 2023 NFL Kickoff Game | The Mothership

For the 10th consecutive year, the club will sell a limited-edition commemorative flag for a minimum donation of $5 to celebrate this annual tradition and benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. This year’s flag – featuring a special championship design to honor the team’s victory in Super Bowl LVII – will be sold at more than 135 Kansas City- and St. Joseph-area McDonald’s restaurants, Kansas City-area Hy-Vee locations and at street corners and other public locations throughout the metro area. Net proceeds from flag sales will again benefit RMHC-KC. A complete map of flag sale locations is available at www.chiefs.com/redwednesday/. Over the past nine years, the sale of Red Friday flags has raised more than $4.5 million to help RMHC-KC continue its mission of keeping families close in times of sickness and need. Fans who don’t live in the greater Kansas City and St. Joseph areas can secure their flags online at shop.chiefs.com beginning the morning of Wednesday, September 6 for $10, with both domestic and international shipping options available for online orders. Net proceeds from online sales domestically will also benefit RMHC-KC.

Best Bargain Free Agents at Each Position After NFL 2023 Roster Cuts | Bleacher Report

Edge Carlos Dunlap Melvin Ingram Chase Winovich While almost all of the players on this list were recently waived or released, pass-rusher Carlos Dunlap is the outlier. After playing on a modest one-year, $3 million deal in 2022, the 34-year-old seems far more interested in finding the right situation than securing a notable salary. “I can help another team get one of their own or help the Chiefs again,” Dunlap said, per Jeff Fedotin of Forbes. If the right contender comes calling, Dunlap can be had at a bargain price. That doesn’t mean that he’ll provide bargain-level production.

Around the NFL

Joe Burrow practices for first time since injuring calf | ESPN

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a strained right calf July 27. During the session that was open to the media, Burrow participated in all the throwing drills with assistant Dan Pitcher and the team’s backups, Jake Browning and Will Grier, who signed Wednesday with the team’s practice squad after being released by the Dallas Cowboys. It’s a welcomed sign for Cincinnati, which was without Burrow the past six weeks as he recovered from the calf issue.

Packers were additional team involved in RB Jonathan Taylor trade; Dolphins GM on talks with Colts | NFL.com

Surprise! The “mystery team” in talks with the Indianapolis Colts regarding a potential trade for running back Jonathan Taylor was the Green Bay Packers. The Packers and Dolphins were the two teams involved in trade talks for Taylor ahead of Tuesday’s team-imposed deadline to get a deal done, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. ESPN’s Stephen Holder first reported the news of Green Bay’s interest. Miami was a well-known suitor for Taylor, with head coach Mike McDaniel parrying daily questions about the topic. However, the so-called mystery club had yet to be identified.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs 53-Man Roster: 5 things to note

2. No fullback — sort of I’m not going to lie: back in the spring, I felt a pang of nostalgia when we first reported that Reid had finally realized it was time to move on from his long-term bromance with fullbacks. While it’s true that the team doesn’t have a true fullback, that hasn’t stopped Reid from flirting with the same concepts. Just consider Kansas City’s first drive of the preseason against the New Orleans Saints. On a fourth-and-1 play at midfield, Reid called a direct snap to tight end Blake Bell. Bell failed to pick up the first down, but that’s beside the point. For all intents and purposes, Bell’s position on this roster should read “TE/FB.” Reid might refuse to admit it on the depth chart, but it looks like he still doesn’t know how to forge ahead without a fullback.

A tweet to make you think

Like the waiver claim of Colts fifth-rounder Darius Rush by #ChiefsKingdom. Rush fits long & fast CB profile Chiefs ideally want.



FWIW, @seniorbowl had same grade on Rush that we did on Joshua Williams and higher than Jaylen Watson. And both those guys played well last year. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 30, 2023

