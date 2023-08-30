Chiefs practice squad tracker: roster moves, trades, claims and more

The Kansas City Chiefs have now established their initial 53-man roster for 2023. The next step is to create their practice squad for the coming season. They can sign up to 16 players — including up to six veterans with any amount of experience — who will be able to participate in the team’s practices. They may also be activated to the active roster — or elevated to the roster for individual games. Click here for full information about practice-squad rules and procedures.

When they have completed signing their practice-squad players, the Chiefs will make an official announcement. Until then, we’ll track reports of those signings — along with other Chiefs roster news.

Chiefs practice squad signings: 16 of 17*

Officially signed, per the team

The Chiefs officially announced the practice squad signings of cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, safety Deon Bush, tight end Matt Bushman, linebacker Cole Christiansen, defensive tackle Matt Dickerson, defensive end Truman Jones, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, quarterback Chris Oladokun, running back La’Mical Perine, wide receiver Cornell Powell, running back Deneric Prince, center Austin Reiter, defensive tackle Danny Shelton, cornerback Reese Taylor and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

The Chiefs also signed International Player (roster exemption) Chukwuebuka Godrick to the practice squad.

Reported signings

Cuts, waiver claims, practice squad news, updates

All times are Arrowhead Time

Wednesday