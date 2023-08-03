Chiefs’ training camp observations from Thursday’s Day 10

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the 10th full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

It was a cloudy day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. Eight players did not participate.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — beginning with an almost-bang.

The day nearly started off with a bang during 11-on-11 — as QB Patrick Mahomes attempted to find WR Justin Watson deep down the right sideline. The ball went in and out of Watson’s hands, and the crowd groaned. WR Richie James did a nice job to corral a low ball on the next play. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

Later, a bang was heard — but it was created by of a couple of unexpected actors.

QB Blaine Gabbert’s unit did give the crowd the big play it was seeking as the QB launched a ball deep down the middle of the field into the hands of WR Cornell Powell. Here’s the play (via @Chiefs): https://t.co/YBS13tq9sn — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

So the Chiefs have two former Clemson wideouts who have had nice camps.

I think Powell has quietly had a nice camp. I jotted down his number a couple times during WR vs. DB one-on-ones, along with WR Rashee Rice and WR Justyn Ross. Plus route running. Also, WR Richie James made a great effort to extend his arms and bring in a ball thrown behind him. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

In the secondary, Pete’s Thursday list is pretty long.

On the DB side of one-on-ones, CB Jaylen Watson (vs. Watson), CB Joshua Williams (vs. WR Skyy Moore), CB Lamar Jackson (vs. WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette) and CB Kahlef Hailassie (vs. WR Nikko Remigio) all broke up passes. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

Kelce made a catch with one hand? OK... we believe you.

TE Travis Kelce finished the period with a nice catch against S Bryan Cook. Cook was close by, and I think I might have saw Kelce snatch it out of the air with just one hand. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

Isiah Pacheco is still limited from his offseason surgery — which means more work for Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

On the other field, the Chiefs had a 9-on-7 run period. Order of back (and rushes) here:



First team: Edwards-Helaire (3), McKinnon (2), Prince

Second team: Prince (1), Perine (3)

Third team: Ealy (3) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

Andy Reid dreamed up a tough situation.

Andy Reid ran a situation...third down with 24 ticks left, needing a field goal. On Mahomes’ first try, CB Jaylen Watson broke up the first pass. Mahomes went deep to Valdes-Scantling on the second but incomplete. Mahomes motioned that he wanted a PI flag, but there are no refs. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

After two failures, Shane Buechele got it done.

Gabbert failed with the second team, with QB Shane Buechele being the only one to succeed. A deep pass to Powell set up K Harrison Butker to make a 40-yard field goal. Butler later went 8 for 8 during the field-goal period. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

Like our parents taught us, we should avoid fighting. Instead, we should run... with the ball.

Situational session gave way to another 11-on-11 period that saw Mahomes complete a ball to Kelce. S Bryan Cook did Kelce’s favorite thing and poked the ball out. No fighting here, though, as Kelce recovered his own fumble and took it past the goal line. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

Another back-of-the-roster cornerback made a play.

CB Ekow Boye-Doe appeared to break up a Gabbert pass intended for Rice when the second team took the field. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

Boye-Doe and Hailassie have an opportunity to push for the 53 with CB Nazeeh Johnson (ACL) now unfortunately out for the year. DC Steve Spagnuolo voluntarily mentioned Boye-Doe when asked who could push for the roster the other day. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

A safety and linebacker were both pushing hard to break out of special teams.

In 11-on-11 S Deon Bush intercepted Buechele on a clear miscommunication with the targeted receiver. In 7-on-7, LB Cole Christensen broke up a Gabbert pass. Christensen has not been afraid to thud since the pads came on. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

But a safety in front of Bush is having a very good camp.

Mahomes continues to try to look for Ross in his opportunities, and a 7-on-7 saw good coverage by Boye-Doe leading to a drop. They could not connect the play after on a deep try with Williams in pursuit. Gabbert’s pass to Ross popped up and into the hands of S Mike Edwards. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

I noted earlier today that Edwards seems to be in the right place at the right time. I believe he has had at least three tip-drill interceptions this camp after recording seven regular-season picks in four years with Tampa. Chiefs defense stressing turnovers this year. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

Pete made some notes after Thursday’s trench warfare.

The first-team interior offensive line resumes impressing during OL vs. DL. I did jot down DL wins for DTs Daniel Wise and Matt Dickerson, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah and DE George Karlaftis. Less one-on-ones and more stunts in today’s session. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

The offense turned in a really long long-drive drill.

Chiefs ran a long-drive period today, where Mahomes and the first team, starting at their own goal line, saw 16 straight plays. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy on the long-drive period: “It simulates to these guys being mentally strong while they’re tired, simulating some drives while they’re out there. One of those long-extended drives that makes them kind of think a little bit, it’s run, it’s pass... — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

...it’s everything. A lot of the guys that are new to it at first, they are like ‘Man, what’s going on?’ But then we get a lot of new players that come in, and when they get to the end of the season, they really appreciate it because it helps them from the very beginning." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

The MVP missed on a different kind of throw into a crowd.

A playful moment when Mahomes faced solid coverage/pressure was throwing the ball away directly into the stands… looked like he may have tried to throw it to the fans… but of course, it sailed over the bleachers. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

Nick Bolton got an assist from George Karlaftis.

This interception by LB Nick Bolton that the @Chiefs tweeted out would have been a sack for Karlaftis. Mahomes threw it up but he would have been in the dirt in a real game. Still a nifty grab by Bolton: https://t.co/Xdt82VvYgy — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert spoke to reporters.

Good Gabbert nugget on backing up Mahomes after Brady: “I’ve been fortunate enough to be surrounded by both those guys now… Seeing how Tom operated, seeing how Patrick operates, I’m just trying to bring ideas to both sides of the table..." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

"...and ultimately help Patrick be better than he already is. He’s a phenomenal player right now, but he’s an open book, open mind to see how other guys played the game.” — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

Malik Herring continued to push for a roster spot.

As I assumed heading in, DE Malik Herring benefitted the most rep-wise with DL Charles Omenihu and DE Mike Danna not practicing. DE Joshua Kaindoh mixed in as well. Both need to show out with DT Turk Wharton — off the PUP — likely eating a roster spot. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

Wharton’s fellow linemen cheered when he ran onto the field for the first time this week. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

Wharton: “I think it took a moment to just take it all in because I’ve been watching for so long. I’ve never had a serious injury and just seeing those guys and their reaction to it, shows that it is a family here and that I got love on the team, you know.” — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

Be sure to check out Thursday’s training camp notebook, too.

AP lead analyst @Ron_Kopp filled in on today's notebook, discussing Mahomes' mastery of protections

The next practice will be Friday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. We expect that head coach Andy Reid will be among those speaking to the press after that session.