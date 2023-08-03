 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs’ training camp observations from Thursday’s Day 10

Everything that went down during Kansas City’s 10th training camp practice in St. Joseph.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
/ new
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the 10th full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

It was a cloudy day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. Eight players did not participate.

Eight public practices remain — while one more will be open only to the team’s Season Ticket Members. Click here for details on how to get free tickets — and a full schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — beginning with an almost-bang.

Later, a bang was heard — but it was created by of a couple of unexpected actors.

So the Chiefs have two former Clemson wideouts who have had nice camps.

In the secondary, Pete’s Thursday list is pretty long.

Kelce made a catch with one hand? OK... we believe you.

Isiah Pacheco is still limited from his offseason surgery — which means more work for Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Andy Reid dreamed up a tough situation.

After two failures, Shane Buechele got it done.

Like our parents taught us, we should avoid fighting. Instead, we should run... with the ball.

Another back-of-the-roster cornerback made a play.

A safety and linebacker were both pushing hard to break out of special teams.

But a safety in front of Bush is having a very good camp.

Pete made some notes after Thursday’s trench warfare.

The offense turned in a really long long-drive drill.

The MVP missed on a different kind of throw into a crowd.

Nick Bolton got an assist from George Karlaftis.

Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert spoke to reporters.

Malik Herring continued to push for a roster spot.

Be sure to check out Thursday’s training camp notebook, too.

The next practice will be Friday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. We expect that head coach Andy Reid will be among those speaking to the press after that session.

