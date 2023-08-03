Drue Tranquill among 8 Chiefs missing Thursday’s practice

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs began the 10th full practice of their 2023 training camp — their fifth in pads. As the session began, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney counted everyone up to report that eight Kansas City players were not on the practice field.

Not practicing on Thursday for #Chiefs: DE Mike Danna (calf), TE Jody Fortson (shoulder), DT Chris Jones, DL Charles Omenihu, CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), CB Reese Taylor, WR Kadarius Toney (knee), LB Drue Tranquill — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 3, 2023

Linebacker Drue Tranquill, defensive end Charles Omenihu and cornerback Reese Taylor are all new additions to the list. (Tranquill also missed Saturday’s practice with a strained neck).

Starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed missed his second consecutive session with a sore, inflamed knee. Defensive end Mike Danna missed his fifth practice with a strained calf, while tight end Jody Fortson missed his fifth after dislocating his shoulder. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney missed his seventh after undergoing knee surgery.

As he continues his contract holdout, defensive tackle Chris Jones is being charged a non-waivable $50,000 fine for every camp day he misses. According to Article 42, Section 1 (b) (vi) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the league and the players union, those daily fines began on the first day Jones was scheduled to report to camp: July 21. Having missed 14 days, Jones’ fines now total $700,000.

Updates after practice

After practice ended, the Chiefs announced that Omenihu is suffering from a calf sprain and that Taylor is dealing with a hamstring issue.