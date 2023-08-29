Report: Chiefs trading in division for a defensive tackle, release Danny Shelton

The Kansas City Chiefs have completed a trade for a defensive tackle, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Kansas City is sending a sixth-round draft pick to the in-division Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for defensive tackle Neil Farrell.

Intra-division trade: With Chris Jones still holding out, the Chiefs traded a sixth-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for DT Neil Farrell, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

Farrell, 24, first entered the league as a fourth-round draft selection made by the Raiders during the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound LSU product appeared in nine games in 2022, recording 12 tackles (three solo) and two quarterback hits.

Although Schefter mentioned Jones as he reported the news (which I am sure gave some Chiefs fans a bit of a heart attack at first glance), it more so impacted now former-Chief Danny Shelton — who Schefter later reported the Chiefs released.

Chiefs released safety Deon Bush and DL Danny Shelton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

Farrell profiles much more as a run-stopper than he does a pass rusher. He registered just 7.5 sacks over a five-year span at LSU.

When players become available, general manager Brett Veach tends to lean on his pre-draft grades. It is a safe bet that he liked Farrell ahead of last year’s draft.

Here’s one clip of Neil Farrell JR. He is lined up at the 1 tech inside the right guard. The poor RG gets tripped by the running back and center on his kick steps. Farrell is able to take advantage with a strong shove. pic.twitter.com/fJwdBRnBG7 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 29, 2023

