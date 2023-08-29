Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes sits atop ESPN’s player rankings once again

The latest

1. Patrick Mahomes QB | Chiefs Age: 27 2022 rank: 1 Yes, this is Mahomes’ fourth straight year being ranked No. 1 in this poll. In 2022, he led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl win in the past four seasons, and he became the first player to win league MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner in 1999. This year, Mahomes is tasked with a new offensive coordinator (Matt Nagy) and overcoming the departure of the team’s top wide receiver (JuJu Smith-Schuster) — again. But neither has been a problem for him before. He won MVP awards the last time the Chiefs changed coordinators (2018) and after trading Tyreek Hill (2022). — Adam Teicher Signature stat: Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards (5,250), touchdown passes (41) and Total QBR (78) en route to winning his second NFL MVP. He is the first player to lead in all three categories in a season since Peyton Manning in 2013. What they are saying: ”I don’t know that there’s really a way to quantify [Mahomes’ skill set] financially, and no matter what he makes over his career, I’m sure one way or another he’ll be underpaid.’’ — Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt 2023 projection: 4,688 passing yards, 39 TDs, 11 INTs (333 yards/3 TDs rushing)

Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco names his top five NFL running backs of all time, includes himself | CBS Sports

Saquon Barkley: The former No. 2 overall pick of the New York Giants in 2018 rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games played last season. He accounted for 27.7% of the Giants’ offense in 2022, which was the fifth-highest rate in the NFL. Despite that, Barkley did not find the long-term lucrative deal he was after this offseason. However, Pacheco thinks he’s on a Hall of Fame track. Isiah Pacheco: That’s right, Pacheco named himself. He has some work to do to be considered one of the best running backs of all time, but he’s confident he can get there.

2023 NFL season: Projecting win share leaders on offense (quarterbacks + non-QBs) and defense | NFL.com

2 - Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs WIN SHARE: 6.57 The reigning regular-season MVP and Super Bowl MVP has been the most accurate off-platform thrower (i.e., when his feet aren’t ideally set, as measured by computer vision) each and every season since 2018 by at least 8.5 percentage points. If I isolate QBs and their respective top pass catchers on off-platform throws over the past three seasons, Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s connection not only blows away all others in terms of volume but also is at least 11 percentage points ahead of any other duo. The only reason Mahomes ranks below Allen on this list is because the Chiefs’ path and the AFC West are a bit easier than the Bills’ journey and the AFC East.

Panic Meter for NFL Teams, Players That Struggled in 2023 Preseason | Bleacher Report

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs have depth at wide receiver, but in the best-case scenario, one of their young playmakers will emerge from the group to complement four-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs selected Rashee Rice in the second round of this year’s draft, and he had an opportunity to carve out a big role while Kadarius Toney is on the mend from knee surgery. While the Chiefs take a “day-by-day” approach with Toney’s recovery, Rice could see snaps in three-wide receiver sets along with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore, but he will likely split those duties with Justyn Ross, who’s had an impressive offseason. Because of Rice’s drop issues, quarterback Patrick Mahomes may develop a stronger rapport with Ross early in the season. On a positive note, the 23-year-old knows what’s caused his issue with drops. “I’m known for running after the catch—yards after the catch—so I’ve just gotta figure out a way for me to fix trying to take off before I have the ball in my hands,” Rice said via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. If the SMU product sharpens his focus on securing the ball, he could become a big-play receiver for an offense that doesn’t need Mahomes to throw deep to rack up yards in bunches. A rookie with inconsistent hands could easily lose the trust of coaches, but Rice knows how to address his fault, which reduces the level of concern on the panic meter. Panic Meter: 3

Kansas City Chiefs Invite Fans Around the Globe to Join “The World’s Largest Tailgate Presented by Bud Light” Prior to 2023 NFL Kickoff Game | The Mothership

To welcome all fans back to football on September 7, the Chiefs have announced the World’s Largest Tailgate presented by Bud Light, a virtual tailgate and concert experience hosted live from the Ford Tailgate District outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and streamed to mobile devices, living rooms, restaurants, bars and fan clubs in Chiefs Kingdom and around the globe. Hosted by the Merrell Twins, Kansas City-born YouTube stars, the show will feature a performance by the American DJ/producer duo Two Friends, as well as segments with Saturday Night Live’s Heidi Gardner, influencer Tabitha Swatosh, and appearances by Donna Kelce (mother of the Kelce brothers), Chiefs legends and other special guests. The 90-minute show begins at 4:30 p.m. CT and will include multiple live look-ins at Chiefs bars and fan clubs around the country and throughout the world.

Around the NFL

Ranking 10 NFL QBs with the most to prove entering 2023 season: Broncos’ Russell Wilson headlines the list | CBS Sports

1. Russell Wilson (Broncos) Imagine describing this to Seahawks fans just a few years ago. A perennial MVP projection during a 10-year run as Seattle’s ever-poised dual threat, the former Super Bowl champion crashed to Earth in his 2022 Broncos debut. Now, with new coach Sean Payton running the show, it’s now or never for Wilson to redeem himself as a rhythm passer. Denver can get out of his massive contract without losing money by designating him a post-June 1 cut in 2024.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo on Trey Lance’s trade to Cowboys: ‘He’s got a bright future in this league’ | NFL.com

Now that he’s with the Las Vegas Raiders, Garoppolo has perspective on what changing teams can mean for a QB left in limbo, and he spent two years with Trey Lance — who recently was traded to the Dallas Cowboys — as a mentor of sorts and then backup with the 49ers. Garoppolo spoke with NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano on both sides of that trade and what it means for Lance, the Cowboys and their starter, Dak Prescott﻿. “Excited for Trey. Just a new opportunity for him,” Garoppolo said on NFL Total Access in an interview that airs Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. “Things didn’t work out in San Francisco for whatever reasons, but glad that he gets another shot, man. This league’s all about opportunities, and when you get a fresh one like that, you’ve just got to take advantage of it. “Everyone has their own path and everything like that. It’s never going to be easy, but it’s how you come out the other end of it. So I’m always excited for him, man. He’s a brother of mine. Always pulling for him.”

Cardinals to keep Kyler Murray on PUP list, cut Colt McCoy | ESPN

Kyler Murray won’t be activated off the physically unable to perform list before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday. Starting the season on the PUP list means Murray will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. Once he’s activated, he’ll have 21 days to practice and be put on the 53-man roster, otherwise he’ll have to spend the entire season on the PUP list. The Cardinals also released quarterback Colt McCoy on Monday, a day before teams are required to narrow their roster to 53 players. The move comes four days after they traded for quarterback Joshua Dobbs. McCoy, the 36-year-old who signed with the Cardinals in 2021, was the first-team quarterback all spring, training camp and preseason while Arizona waited for Murray to return from ACL surgery.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Roster: 53-man roster projection 4.0 for the 2023 NFL season

Running backs (4): Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, La’Mical Perine IN: La’Mical Perine OUT: Deneric Prince It was quite the fall from grace for undrafted rookie Deneric Prince. In June, I called him a “good bet” to make the 53-man roster — but as the preseason went along, the opinion among the Chiefs’ decision-makers changed. Following the first preseason game, Prince was buried behind Perine and Jerrion Ealy — another roster hopeful. I’d imagine Kansas City wants Prince to get a year of seasoning in terms of playbook retention, pass protection and vision. The good news is he will likely make it to the practice squad and we’ll see him in 2024. Perine, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick, earned the role with his preseason tape when he led Chiefs rushers with 16 rushes for 97 yards (6.1 yards per attempt). He also caught four passes for 50 yards, including an impressive 20-yard touchdown.

We're still awaiting news on the Chris Jones front–but with Tuesday's deadline approaching we could see more clarity soon. #APEditorsShow@pgsween | @Arrowheadphones pic.twitter.com/2jw0NvFY6I — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 28, 2023

