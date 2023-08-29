Introducing Arrowhead Pride Premier

We’re excited to announce a new addition to the Arrowhead Pride experience: our brand-new newsletter, Arrowhead Pride Premier.

Arrowhead Pride Premier will go in-depth in covering the reigning Super Bowl champions: your Kansas City Chiefs. It will be packed with extensive coverage of the Chiefs from yours truly and will include exclusive fan Q&As, deeper perspectives on the most important stories of the moment and beyond – and complete analysis of the team you love. For $50, you’ll receive an annual subscription delivered directly to your email inbox twice per week during the season and regularly during the offseason. Our first edition will be sent this Thursday, August 31, as we look ahead to the season.

Throughout the season, we’ll deliver a newsletter ahead of each game to help you get ready for Sunday, and a newsletter after each game to unpack exactly what happened. In the offseason, we won’t stop. We’ll be covering the most impactful stories – all of the offseason’s twists and turns will show up in your inbox on a regular basis.

And finally: Absolutely nothing will change at ArrowheadPride.com. We’re committed to continuing to provide the best Chiefs coverage on the internet for the best fan community in the world right here.

Our goal with the newsletter is simple: scratch the itch for the Chiefs diehards who want more.

Sign up today for a free 7-day trial!