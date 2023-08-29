Chiefs’ final cutdown tracker: Ihmir Smith-Marsette traded

By 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs must remove 38 players from their 90-man active roster in order to get it down to the in-season limit of 53 players. (The roster actually begins with 91 players because the team has had a preseason roster exemption for International Pathways Program player Chukwuebuka (Jason) Godrick).
The team will eventually release a complete list of all of its moves — but until then, word of some of them will be trickling out. Here, we’ll track all the roster moves Kansas City is reported to have made.
With each new report, we’re also updating our Chiefs roster page, so you can easily see how many players are left in each position group.
Summary
- Current roster size: 90
- Waived: None
- Waived/injured: None
- Released: None
- Traded to another team: WR Ihmir-Smith-Marsette
- Placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury: None
- Placed on Reserve/Physically-unable-to-perform: None
- Placed on Reserve/Injured (ending season): TE Jody Fortson, S Nazeeh Johnson
- Placed on Reserve/Did Not Report: None
- Claimed on waivers: None
- Free agents signed: None
- Acquired through trade: None
Reported Chiefs roster moves
- Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette has been traded to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a swap of conditional 2025 seventh-round picks, per report.
