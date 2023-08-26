Andy Reid provides 9 injury updates after preseason win vs. Browns

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid came to the podium on Saturday afternoon with good news. Although the team’s injury list stemming their final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns — a 33-32 win — was lengthy, he was confident that no player on it would be out for a prolonged period of time.

Saturday’s injuries (5)

The list was highlighted by starting linebacker Leo Chenal, who endured a hip pointer on his fumble recovery early in the game. Linebacker Cole Christensen hurt his ribs, wide receiver Cornell Powell had “a little bit” of a hamstring issue — and rookie offensive lineman Wanya Morris had “a little bit” of a shoulder issue. Linebackers Cam Jones and Olakunle Fatukasi suffered concussions.

“These are all things the guys will be able to come back from,” said Reid.

Key injury updates (4)

Reid was asked about several players who were injured earlier in the preseason. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who has been out since Day 1 of training camp, could reasonably practice this week.

“Possibly,” said Reid regarding Toney’s practice status. “We’re just taking that one day-by-day, but he’s doing great right now.”

Reid characterized rookie cornerback Nic Jones, who broke a couple fingers in his hand during the preseason, as “OK.” The Chiefs confirmed he did not need surgery to repair the injury.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (hand/labrum) and defensive tackle Turk Whartson (ACL) saw their initial action of the preseason against the Browns.

“It was good to get those two in the game,” said Reid. “[It] didn’t need to be a lot — just to get their adrenaline knocked off a little bit.”