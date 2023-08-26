Filed under: WATCH: Ihmir Smith-Marsette describes himself as a receiver — and it’s something By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Aug 26, 2023, 4:00pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Ihmir Smith-Marsette describes himself as a receiver — and it’s something Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email #Chiefs WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette with the quote of the day.@jessenewell: "Who do you think you are?""One of the baddest mfs in the league." pic.twitter.com/Y22QSbSynC— PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) August 26, 2023 Well then. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
