Chiefs-Browns: Chiefs take 3-0 lead after early turnover

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) and Cleveland Browns (1-1) conclude their 2023 preseason schedules with a Week 3 matchup on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

First quarter

The Chiefs started the game kicking off to Cleveland after winning the coin toss and deferring their decision to the second half. The Browns returned it to the 18-yard line, with a tackle by rookie Cam Jones to start it off.

Cleveland’s starters got things going quickly, with a big completion up the middle to get them near midfield. A few snaps later, a bothced handoff ended on the ground — and linebacker Leo Chenal dove on it to give the Chiefs’ possession.

The Chiefs’ offense came out with the starting offensive line, but many of the other veterans resting. Third-year quarterback Shane Buechele took the snaps, finding running back Jerick McKinnon on a screen pass to convert third down and advance into Browns’ territory.

From there, a completion to wide receiver Justin Watson got them closer, but Kansas City eventually settled for the 32-yard field goal. The successful kick made it 3-0 in favor of the Chiefs.

Injuries

On the opening kickoff, Browns’ kick returner Jakeem Grant — a college teammate of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes — was tackled, but stayed down in noticeable pain afterwards. He was eventually taken off the field on a cart.