Let’s Argue: Trade Chris Jones already

Welcome to this week's edition of Let's Argue, a recurring series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Trade Jones already

Trade Jones already. — Juan Esteban Gordon (@juanegordon) August 22, 2023

More Chris Jones talk. Yay!

Look... I’m probably just as tired as you are of the conversations about the Chiefs’ All-Pro defensive tackle. Now that Jones has threatened to sit out games, I know fans are freaking out — but I still think that’s very unlikely to happen.

For every game Jones misses, he would be losing out on roughly $1.1 million. For a guy looking to cash in on a massive long-term contract, that’s not very productive.

If the Chiefs wanted to trade Jones, it would have happened before free agency and the draft. Now, it’s too late; they don’t have a backup plan.

At the end of the day, Jones is under contract this year. As long as he’s out there, Kansas City has a good shot of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs need another pass rusher

The Chiefs need another pass rusher to start the year. https://t.co/y7VARVcChn — Generic Prince  (@emceereach) August 22, 2023

In today’s NFL, you can never have enough pass rushers.

But it’s no longer a luxury. With Jones potentially missing time — and newly-acquired Charles Omenihu suspended for the first six games — I could now argue it’s a necessity for the Chiefs.

The obvious player is Carlos Dunlap, who played a key role in solidifying the defensive line last season. While he plans to play in 2023, he’s still on the open market.

After winning his first Super Bowl there, one would think Kansas City would be at the top of his list. And since he missed all of training camp and preseason, going back to a system he knows well should be a plus.

I’m all-in on bringing Dunlap back to Kansas City.

Skyy Moore is Albert Wilson 2.0

Skyy Moore is just Albert Wilson 2.0 — Nerd (@MrNerdbot) August 22, 2023

In his seven-year career, Wilson totaled just 218 catches for 2,449 yards and 12 touchdowns.

If Moore’s career ends up looking like that, it would unquestionably be a major disappointment.

But let’s slow down on this kind of comparison.

Wilson was undrafted. Moore was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft. In addition, Moore has the skillset to be a major contributor to Kansas City’s offense; he has a quick release, route-running ability and strong hands.

I think people are overreacting because Moore has been very quiet this preseason. But what if I told you that head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy are waiting to showcase him in games that actually matter?

Richie James will lead the Chiefs’ wide receivers

Richie James going to lead our WRs in rec yards — Seabass (@Seabasstrash) August 22, 2023

If odds were available, I would probably sprinkle some money on this.

Unfortunately, they’re not — at least as as far as I know. But this isn’t as far-fetched as one might think. The only proven commodity among Kansas City’s wide receivers is Marquez Valdes-Scantling — and his career high in receiving yards for a season is only 690.

In limited snaps last season, James totaled nearly 600 receiving yards — and his quarterback was Daniel Jones.

While I think Moore will end up being the top dog this season, he’s still unproven. James could easily be the top guy.